Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
LockDown Browser is not working [Fixed]
It can be frustrating when the LockDown browser is not working on your Windows PC. The Respondus LockDown Browser disables all other applications on your computer so that you can’t access any other resources during exam time. If the browser is not working, it means there are other programs like antiviruses, VPNs, or malware that affect its functionality. In other cases, the problem could be the browser itself.
The Windows Club
Fix COD Warzone WHITELIST FAILURE error
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 WHITELIST FAILURE Error. Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. But many users have complained about the WHITELIST FAILURE error in COD Warzone 2. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix it.
The Windows Club
Fix 0xa00f4250 Photo Capture Start Failed (0xc00d3ea2) error
Every computer needs a webcam since they are useful for taking pictures and videos, but some people use it, more importantly, to attend video meetings on their computers. On a Windows PC, the camera program does, however, experience a number of issues, including 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) Camera Error, Camera Error 0xA00F4291 Video Preview Start Failed, Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown and many other.
The Windows Club
Protype crashing on new game on Windows 11/10
If Protype 2 crashes on startup on the loading screen on your Windows PC, then this post will resolve your concerns. Gamers are not able to play the game as it crashes, and this could be due to several reasons. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this issue, such as running the game in compatibility mode or increasing the number of processors. In this article, we are going to see how to do them and other solutions as well.
The Windows Club
Fix McAfee VPN not working or connection issues on Windows PC
You’ll encounter the same errors on all McAfee products that include VPN functionality — at their core, all these variants share the same VPN engine. When you’re unable to connect to the internet through McAfee VPN and the connection fails or when you click the VPN Settings or Action Center slide, you might see one of the following error messages:
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
The Windows Club
How to change Color of part of a picture in PowerPoint
PowerPoint is a presentation platform used by many worldwide, especially by people who want to show off their research to an audience. People sometimes insert images in their PowerPoint presentations to make them more appealing or display an example. In Microsoft PowerPoint, people can insert images onto their slides from their PC files, online, or from Stock images. Stock images in PowerPoint are graphics that consist of photos, illustrations, and icons. Stock images are available in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook. In this tutorial, we will explain how to change Color of part of a picture in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Unable to open kernel device \\.vmcidev\vmx in VMware Workstation
Virtual machine software called VMware Workstation runs various operating systems on a single host computer. Every virtual machine in VMware can run a single instance of any operating system like Microsoft, Linux, etc, at the same time. However, it is not free from errors. When launching VMWare Workstation, we may see an Unable to open kernel device ‘\\.\VMCIDev\VMX’ error due to misconfigured VMX file or corrupted VMware Workstation program. In this article, we will discuss the matter in detail and find solutions to resolve the said error.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8031004a Update Error in Windows 11
Microsoft updates Windows 11 regularly with improvements and fixes to bugs of the previous updates. They are downloaded and installed automatically without any issues. We just have to click install or restart after the installation of the updates is completed. However, some Windows 11 users are seeing Windows Update Download Error 0x8031004a.
The Windows Club
How to create a Pivot Table in Google Sheets?
In this post, we will explain how to create a Pivot Table in Google Sheets. A pivot table is a powerful statistical tool that allows you to summarise or aggregate smaller sets of data based on an extensive database. It helps you analyze new relationships and connections between various data sets, by giving you a more focused view of the database. It also allows you to shift (pivot) the table’s axis and see the details of your data from a different angle.
The Windows Club
Outlook Drag and Drop attachments not working
Are you unable to drag and drop attachments to your emails in Microsoft Outlook? Several Outlook users have reported that they just can’t attach files to their emails using the drag-and-drop method. As per user reports, the drag and drop files and folders approach is working elsewhere on Windows but just not in Outlook.
The Windows Club
Game keeps compiling shaders every time I open it
A lot of users reported that they are not able to play their game as their game keeps compiling shaders every time they open it. When a game is compiling shaders, it means that the new shader is replacing the old files so that you can play the game with fewer errors. However, for some users, this process has become problematic as it takes time and keeps compiling every time. In this article, we are going to see what we can do if the Game keeps compiling shaders every time we open it.
The Windows Club
Fix Device not started (igfx) error on Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Device not started (igfx) error on Windows 11/10. IGFX is the Intel Graphics Media Accelerator, an onboard graphics chip. Igfxem.exe is the main control module for Intel’s graphics cards. This module is fixed between the Intel graphics card and the Windows OS that, allows rotating off the screen and controlling several important graphics card features. But recently, many users have complained about this error on Windows. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
The Windows Club
Fix Error Code Maine 15F in Far Cry 6
A lot of users reported that they encounter Error Code Maine 15F in Far Cry 6 while trying to play the game online. This error code appears when game files are corrupted or there’s an Internet issue. In this article, we are going to learn more about the reasons and what should be done to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Windows continuously asking me to enter A1B2C3; How to bypass challenge phrase?
Are you having the same issue as many others that whenever you restart the computer a message appears on the screen, asking you to enter A1B2C3 even if you are entering the correct PIN? We understand that this is a not-so-pleasing situation especially if you are entering a valid password and are receiving the error in question. In this post, we are going to talk about it and see what you can do if Windows is continuously you to enter A1B2C3, and how you can bypass the Challenge Phrase.
The Windows Club
How to Invert Colors in Photoshop
Photoshop offers some very interesting and quick ways to get things done with your artwork. Learning how to invert colors in Photoshop is quite easy and it will make your work so much easier. Inverting colors is changing the colors to their opposite color on the color wheel. Inverting colors can make the colors look like a photo negative from an old camera depending on the colors that are changed.
The Windows Club
How to create Animated Stick Figure in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a tool that focuses more on delivering the best presentation than anything else, and one of the ways to do that is to use animations. Luckily, the PowerPoint app comes with the ability to create animations, but do not expect anything impressive along the lines of a program designed for creating animation. What we are going to explain here is how to create animated stick figures with PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Digital Marketing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry we can think of. It is the same with digital marketing. There are some great tools that can help digital marketers in laying out their digital marketing strategies and make the most out of these AI tools in less time. Digital marketers can benefit a lot from using AI tools by saving time and automating repetitive tasks. In this guide, we show you the Best AI tools for Digital Marketing.
The Windows Club
Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection not working on PC [Fix]
Suppose you’re having issues or receiving error messages, or the Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is not working on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. In that case, this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions to these problems. The free version of Secure Connection...
Comments / 0