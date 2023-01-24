Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Rallies Furiously to Defeat Richmond, 68-59
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball shrugged off its early shooting woes and hunkered down, battling back and outscoring Richmond, 37-16, over the final 12:26 minutes of Wednesday's 68-59 victory, overturning what had been a 12-point deficit. With the win, the Rams improve to 14-7 overall and 6-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Spiders fall to 12-7 and 2-4, respectively.
Men’s Basketball Takes Down Bonaventure, 79-68
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – The soundtrack for the past three Fordham men's basketball games could be easily be highlighted by Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" as the Rams took to the road for their third straight game. Despite travels issues that delayed their arrival to the hotel on Tuesday night, they lived by their motto of "Attitude", coming from behind for the third straight game to defeat St. Bonaventure University, 79-68, in an Atlantic 10 game in the Reilly Center.
Swimming & Diving Sweeps Iona
Bronx, N.Y. – (January 25, 2023) – The Fordham swimming & diving team continued its schedule on Wednesday night, earning a dual meet sweep over Iona at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women defeated Iona by a 183-106 score, while the men posted a...
Men’s Basketball Travels to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, and continue Atlantic 10 play by traveling to St. Bonaventure, N.Y., to take on the St. Bonaventure University Bonnies in the Reilly Center on Wednesday, January 25, at 7:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge,...
Kyla Hill Named Atlantic 10 Women’s Track & Field Performer of the Week
Newport News, Va. – (January 24, 2023) – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its weekly indoor track & field award on Tuesday with Fordham's Kyla Hill (Springfield, Mass.) earning Women's Performer of the Week honors for the first time in her career. She is the second Ram to...
