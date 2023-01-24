St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – The soundtrack for the past three Fordham men's basketball games could be easily be highlighted by Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" as the Rams took to the road for their third straight game. Despite travels issues that delayed their arrival to the hotel on Tuesday night, they lived by their motto of "Attitude", coming from behind for the third straight game to defeat St. Bonaventure University, 79-68, in an Atlantic 10 game in the Reilly Center.

