ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Another downtown Aiken bridge closed due to structural issues

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxv5g_0kPxdToN00

Another bridge across the Norfolk Southern-owned railway through downtown Aiken has been closed to traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed the Union Street bridge Jan. 13 according to a listing on the department's website.

Pete Poore, South Carolina Department of Transportation communication manager, said each bridge in the Palmetto State is inspected every two years. He said when engineers inspected the Union Street bridge, they noticed an unspecified structural problem and attempted to alleviate the problem by restricting the weight of vehicles traveling across.

A sign on the Park Avenue side of the bridge says vehicles with two, three, four or more axles were restricted to 31 tons and combination vehicles were restricted to 45 tons.

Poore said the attempt to alleviate the problem did not work and engineers decided to close the bridge in a "safety move." He said engineers are working to determine whether repairs can be made or the bridge will need to be replaced.

He said until the engineers determine whether the bridge can be repaired, no timeline for reopening or replacement can be developed.

The Union Street bridge is one block east of the Fairfield Street bridge that's been closed since early 2016.

Like the Union Street bridge, the Fairfield Street bridge was closed due to unspecified deteriorating conditions.

The department has offered to pay for part of the cost, $1.3 million, to get the bridge reopened but the city must pay the remainder and agree to take ownership of Fairfield Street from Richland Avenue to South Boundary Avenue.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said until recently the city did not have the funds. However, he added there was the potential of using around $2.5 million from the city's plutonium settlement funds for the repairs.

The nearest streets with open bridges to Union Street and Fairfield Street are York Street and Kershaw Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Wrightsboro Road Captain D’s temporarily closed following fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. That restaurant is located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Fire officials tell NewsChannel 6 that The business sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice. 10 fire trucks responded to the blaze. No injuries have been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured. The cause of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
172
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy