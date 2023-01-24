ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Laughter takes over as Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School principal

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
 5 days ago
Dr. Brice Laughter was approved as the new principal at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School. Submitted photo

Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School has a new principal.

Dr. Brice Laughter, approved by the Aiken County Board of Education at its Jan. 10 meeting, began his new position Monday.

“We are excited to have Dr. Laughter join our middle school team,” said Assistant Superintendent for Middle Schools Dr. Phyllis Gamble. “I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Laughter was an assistant principal at Aiken High School for five years. Before that, he worked as a business education teacher, instructional learning leader, LD resource teacher and teacher coach throughout the state.

Laughter completed Aiken County Public School District's Aspiring Principals Program in 2021, where he was assigned to work with Shunte Dugar, the principal at New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.

“She taught me so much and really got me excited about serving students at this level,” Laughter said.

Laughter graduated from Winthrop University. He has a master's in special education and a educational specialist in school administration and leadership from Converse College, and a doctorate in school administration and leadership from Liberty University.

“Dr. Laughter is an outstanding educator and leader,” said Superintendent King Laurence. “In the years I have known him, he has regularly impressed me with his knowledge, attention to detail, and heart for students. LBC Middle School is gaining an excellent leader.”

Laughter replaced Casey Rogers, who became the principal at Paul Knox Middle School. Rogers replaced Paige Day, who was appointed the principal of Highland Springs Middle School.

A meet and greet with Dr. Laughter will take place Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

