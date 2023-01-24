Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Police: Search continues for 3 children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0