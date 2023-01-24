As the competition has already snatched up the major franchises, the No. 1 streamer still has an opportunity ”to expand beyond its current base,“ one expert says. Live sports has been the one area that streaming king Netflix has avoided since streaming began. But the No. 1 streamer has lately softened on that stance, and there are certainly gains to be had if it did go into the live sports arena, say experts who talked to TheWrap.

2 DAYS AGO