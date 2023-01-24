ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions

Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions in a deal that marks a major expansion for the parent company of — among other outlets — Variety, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Financial details of the deal with Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries were not disclosed. “I am thrilled...
Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars. Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees...
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins Board of Swedish Audiovisual Startup Chroma

The co-founder of Twitter and Medium has joined the board of Chroma, a startup developing audiovisual entertainment tailored for mobile devices. Biz Stone was an early angel investor in the Stockholm, Sweden-based firm alongside founders of Pinterest. The firm had raised $5.4 million in seed funding from venture capital firms and individual investors including Pinterest co-founders Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann.
Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023

Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...
The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts

Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering. New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.
Dotdash Meredith to Lay Off 7% of Workforce

The digital publishing company’s portfolio includes Entertainment Weekly and will affect 274 staffers. Dotdash Meredith is the latest media and tech company to announce layoffs, and the action will affect all parts of its operations. On Thursday, a layoff memo sent out by CEO Neil Vogel and reviewed by...
Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis

As the competition has already snatched up the major franchises, the No. 1 streamer still has an opportunity ”to expand beyond its current base,“ one expert says. Live sports has been the one area that streaming king Netflix has avoided since streaming began. But the No. 1 streamer has lately softened on that stance, and there are certainly gains to be had if it did go into the live sports arena, say experts who talked to TheWrap.
