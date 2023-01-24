Read full article on original website
Related
Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions
Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions in a deal that marks a major expansion for the parent company of — among other outlets — Variety, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Financial details of the deal with Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries were not disclosed. “I am thrilled...
Academy Launches Oscars Content Partnership With Letterboxd
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a partnership with Letterboxd, the growing social network for global film discussion and discovery, to collaborate for the 95th Oscars. Starting with the Nominees Luncheon, the movie media site will be incorporated into the lead-up to March 12 with nominees...
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins Board of Swedish Audiovisual Startup Chroma
The co-founder of Twitter and Medium has joined the board of Chroma, a startup developing audiovisual entertainment tailored for mobile devices. Biz Stone was an early angel investor in the Stockholm, Sweden-based firm alongside founders of Pinterest. The firm had raised $5.4 million in seed funding from venture capital firms and individual investors including Pinterest co-founders Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann.
Comcast Sees Peacock Losses Peaking at $3 Billion in 2023
Despite surpassing 20 million subscribers, Peacock’s losses continued to climb in the fourth quarter of 2022. But executives are hopeful that the streaming service will start to find a path to profitability after 2023. “For 2023, we expect Peacock losses to be up modestly to around $3 billion,” Comcast...
The Secret to Keeping Streaming Customers: Rewatchable Shows | Charts
Legacy titles like ”Game of Thrones“ and ”Breaking Bad“ generate strong demand long after new episodes stop dropping — but not every streamer is delivering. New releases get the marketing momentum and media buzz. But older titles that stand the test of time, often called “legacy” shows, can be exceptionally valuable in the streaming era. Thanks to their rewatchability and appeal to different generations, these shows can be key to convincing audiences to stay subscribed.
Dotdash Meredith to Lay Off 7% of Workforce
The digital publishing company’s portfolio includes Entertainment Weekly and will affect 274 staffers. Dotdash Meredith is the latest media and tech company to announce layoffs, and the action will affect all parts of its operations. On Thursday, a layoff memo sent out by CEO Neil Vogel and reviewed by...
OMG! Buzzfeed Says AI-Generated Content Will Start This Year, Beaten-Down Stock Trends Up
Buzzfeed will begin creating articles and other content using the AI generator ChatGPT as soon as this year, editor Jonah Peretti said – news that helped send the digital media company’s badly flagging stock into a rebound Thursday. The company also announced a content deal with Meta that...
Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis
As the competition has already snatched up the major franchises, the No. 1 streamer still has an opportunity ”to expand beyond its current base,“ one expert says. Live sports has been the one area that streaming king Netflix has avoided since streaming began. But the No. 1 streamer has lately softened on that stance, and there are certainly gains to be had if it did go into the live sports arena, say experts who talked to TheWrap.
Black Households Overwhelmingly Tuned in to the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Premiere
New data shows on-screen representation does matter and was reflected on the Netflix series’ recent sophomore return. Black households were 25% more likely to watch the new season premiere of “Ginny & Georgia” on Netflix than the average U.S. household, new data from Samba TV showed, highlighting the appeal of shows with diverse casts.
Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart
Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues to lead overall audience interest. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days. As much as people...
Comcast Beats Q4 Earnings Expectations, Peacock Grows to Over 20 Million Subscribers
Comcast Corporation topped Wall Street earnings expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents on revenue of $30.55 billion and net income of $3.02 billion on Thursday. Peacock, which has surpassed 20 million subscribers, added 5 million net paid subscribers in the United...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0