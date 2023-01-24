Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 6 BULLDOGS WILL FACE-OFF AGAINST NO. 3 MINNESOTA AT AMSOIL THIS WEEKEND
The No. 6 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team will host the No. 3 University of Minnesota in a Friday-Saturday matinee series at AMSOIL Arena, a clash of two top-10 teams each riding significant unbeaten streaks ahead of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association games. The Bulldogs will enter the showdown unbeaten in nine games, while the Gophers are winners of their last 10. A series with serious playoff implications, both games will get underway at 3:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD SOFTBALL LANDS AT FIFTH, LAUREN DIXON NAMED POW IN NSIC PRESEASON COACHES' POLL
The UMD softball team is projected to finish fifth in the NSIC this coming season in the conference's preseason coaches poll released on Wednesday. The Bulldogs tallied 181 total points in the poll. There was less of a point discrepancy between UMD and the No. 2 team in the poll (Minnesota State with 208) than there was between the Bulldogs and the No. 6 team (Concordia- St. Paul with 157). UMD was 36 points shy of top-seeded Augustana, which amassed 217 total points.
umdbulldogs.com
UMD BULLDOGS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD TO COMPETE IN JACK JOHNSON CLASSIC AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA THIS WEEKEND
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's indoor track & field teams will head south down I-35 for their next meet as they will compete in the Jack Johnson Classic in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday/Saturday (January 27-28th) hosted by the University of Minnesota. Both the UMD men's/women's indoor track...
St. Cloud State No. 1 in college hockey polls
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud State Huskies are the new No. 1-ranked team in the latest college hockey polls. "It's hard not to notice it, there's a lot of noise surrounding it," said Huskies forward Grant Cruikshank of the recent rankings. "We feel like it doesn't matter where we sit in the rankings, we just want to get better."
umdbulldogs.com
UMD EARNS 10 NSIC MYLES BRAND ALL-ACADEMIC WITH DISTINCTION AWARDS
The University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs announced 10 Bulldog student-athletes as NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once). Each student-athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wristwatch. A record number 263 student-athletes from the NSIC's 16 institutions will receive the award in its 43th year, 19 more than last year's record of 242.
Where Is The Best Golf Course In Minnesota?
When you have so many outdoor recreation options to choose from in the great state of Minnesota it's hard to decide where to begin. But, if you make your choice based on the season it may be a little easier. After the ice house comes off the lake or when...
lptv.org
Brainerd High School Alumna Wins Award for Female Sports Media Coverage
A Brainerd High School alumna recently won a national award for her coverage of female sports in Minnesota. Sherece “Shari” Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day award winner for Minnesota. The award honors and represents individuals, organizations and groups in female sports. According to the press release, Lamke will be officially recognized on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which marks the 37th annual celebration of this event.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
mprnews.org
Twin Cities set for snowy Wednesday morning rush
It may not be a major storm, but Wednesday’s light snow will come during morning rush hours and, combined with colder temperatures, will likely cause some stealthily slick roads. Overall snowfall accumulations (above) look light through Wednesday. But many areas could see an inch or two around the Twin...
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and criticizing the move. And now, those voices include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison wrote, "It’s more important to do this right than...
