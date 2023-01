Lady Vols Secure Verbal From Junior National Runner-Up Emily Brown. NEW COMMIT: The University of Tennessee has received a new verbal commitment for the 2024-25 season from Emily Brown of Dublin, Ohio. She will join Josie Connelly and Jillian Crooks in Knoxville as a member of the Lady Vols’ Class...

