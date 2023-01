An NWSL expansion announcement seems imminent as the Wall Street Journal announced Utah, Boston, and the San Francisco area will receive expansion teams. Utah and San Francisco are expected to play in the 2024 season, while Boston will begin playing later. San Francisco and Boston will pay a record $50 million expansion fee, while Utah will pay a reduced expansion fee. This is because of an agreement that was made when the Royals folded and moved to Kansas City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO