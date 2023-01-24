ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

