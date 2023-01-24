Read full article on original website
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
Friends remember Kansas man shot by dog during hunting trip: ‘A wonderful soul’
Joe Smith, a 30-year-old Kansas man who was fatally shot by a dog during a hunting trip over the weekend, is being remembered fondly by his friends.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
KCTV 5
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
KANSAS CITY, Mo./LEAWOOD, Ks. (KCTV) - A newly-released crash report states the woman whose car was dragged eight miles under a semi truck following a crash Wednesday in Leawood had been drinking beforehand and ran a red light. The crash report states a 28-year-old woman early Wednesday morning drove her...
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
Kansas City animal shelter rescues dozens of dogs in Louisiana
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs spent the week in Louisiana rescuing 54 dogs and puppies from a rural city shelter.
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
How much snow has fallen across southern Kansas?
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
WIBW
$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
