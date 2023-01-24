Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 5:02 p.m. EST
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are. He called on those Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. Speaking in an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Francis acknowledged Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community. He attributed their attitudes to cultural influences and said they need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. Francis’ comments are the first uttered by a pope about such laws. But they are consistent with his overall approach to the LGBTQ community.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
TUCKER CARLSON: Another attempt by leaders of our country to inflame racial hatred in the United States
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the killing of Tyre Nichols and voices his concerns over people using his death to justify riots on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January
At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone. According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars. No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
John Mayer announces spring 2023 tour
John Mayer will be going on a solo acoustic tour for spring 2023. Mayer will be leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off Saturday, March 11, in Newark, New Jersey, at...
Will Smith 'carried a burden to represent perfection'
Nia Long thinks Will Smith has carried a "burden" to represent "what perfection looks like". The 52-year-old actress starred alongside Will, 54, in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', and she admires how he's coped with the pressures of fame during his career. Nia told Yahoo: "I will always love him...
Today in History: January 28, Space Shuttle Challenger explodes
Today is Saturday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2023. There are 337 days left in the year. On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
