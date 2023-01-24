Read full article on original website
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Moguls: Tesla's chief ratchets up the risks
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified this week in a shareholder lawsuit that he was serious when he tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the pioneering electric-car company private, said Patrick McGee and Hannah Murphy in the Financial Times. In response to the accusation he'd "artificially boosted Tesla's stock price" with that public statement, Musk told a federal jury that he had "what he considered a 'handshake' agreement" with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to help finance a stock buyout. "Looking solemn in a...
investing.com
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The penalties ranged from several thousand dollars for some staff to more than $1 million for others. The amounts were determined...
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
China’s reawakening from Covid slumber unlikely to save slowing global economy
Investing.com – A stronger economy in China is often a key ingredient for global growth. But as China prepares to flex its economic muscles following several years of slumber under Covid duress, some are warning that this time is different. As China reopens for business, the “positive spillover to...
investing.com
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
investing.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
investing.com
Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in...
investing.com
Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) investor Deka has called for CEO Werner Baumann to be replaced ahead of his scheduled departure, adding to mounting pressure on the German drugmaker. "Bayer needs a new strategic positioning, which cannot be credibly accomplished under Werner Baumann," Ingo Speich, head of sustainability and corporate...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
investing.com
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit - Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted...
investing.com
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further...
investing.com
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
investing.com
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally
SANYA, China (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan. On Wednesday, thousands of travellers in Hainan's Sanya city packed...
investing.com
Jay-Z-Backed Web3 Startup Garners $14M Funding
Spatial Labs manufactured the 13mm LNQ One Chip. These physical chips are linked to NFTs on Polygon. Spatial Labs aims to make fashion more sustainable. Spatial Labs presented the revolutionary idea of ‘Wearable Internet’, when founder Iddris Sandu brainstormed with his good friend and multi-platinum hip hop artist, Jay-Z. The disruptive LNQ Chip technology aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital wearables.
investing.com
Amazon beats claim that warehouse quotas are biased against older workers
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Friday won its bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming its strict production quotas for warehouse workers discriminate against older employees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said the 2021 lawsuit, which alleges the online retailer's hourly quotas place older workers at a higher...
investing.com
Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible'
(Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. investor Bill Ackman said on Thursday that he found short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched." Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalization in India on Wednesday after the U.S. short-seller released...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs slashes CEO Solomon's pay 29% to $25 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed compensation for its Chief Executive Officer David Solomon by 29% to $25 million for 2022, the bank said in a filing Friday. Solomon's pay comprises a $2 million base salary, $6.9 million cash bonus and $16.1 million in restricted stock. He was...
investing.com
‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Echoes Gemini Claims of ‘Accounting Fraud’ at Genesis
© Reuters. ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Echoes Gemini Claims of ‘Accounting Fraud’ at Genesis. Roger Ver said he has enough money to pay Genesis for his unsettled option trades worth $20.9 million. At the same time, Ver suggested that Genesis might have intentionally misreported its financial health...
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster reports from Microsoft, Boeing
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster results from Microsoft and Boeing stoked fears about a recession. At 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 438 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2%. Microsoft Corporation...
