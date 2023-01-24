ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police: 10-year-old girl missing since last week has been found

By Rusty Ray
 5 days ago

Wednesday, 1/25 Update:

The St. Paul Police Department has canceled the alert for Ariyah Lewis after she was found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted in finding her and for sharing the information," said a release from the St. Paul Police Department.

According to authorities, Ariyah Lewis walked away from a home in the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul on January 20. She was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on her sweatshirt, black winter jacket, carrying multiple plastic bags and French braids in her hair.

Officers are not sure where she was headed at that time.

Anyone with information should call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

