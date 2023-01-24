ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘The Young & The Restless’ Star Tracey E. Bregman Receives New Emmy After Her Old One Melted

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Nothing — including a devastating house fire — should come between an actor and her Emmy.

To help celebrate her 40 years on The Young and the Restless , Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) was presented with a replacement Emmy Tuesday after her previous one went up in flames with her house during the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Malibu. Bregman won the statue in 1985 for starring on the CBS sudser. (Back then, she won in the Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series category).

Bregman received her replacement trophy during an appearance on CBS’ The Talk. Her Y&R husband, Christian Le Blanc, did the honors on behalf of her soap family.

“I would like to present this, an Emmy, for outstanding ingenue in a daytime drama series, but this time it is from the people who love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your Young and the Restless family,” Le Blanc said on The Talk.

“It has been one of the most extraordinary and heartfelt experiences of my career. I tried not to go into the ugly cry in the air,” the actress said afterwards. “Thanks to my Young and Restless family, NATAS, The Talk and everyone who made this moment happen.  My heat is so full.”

“We were devastated to learn of the destruction of Tracey’s home, and with it, her well-earned Emmy Award,” added Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS. “As our judges acknowledged, the Emmy statuette is a symbol of her hard work and outstanding dedication to her craft. We are happy it’s back home where it belongs.”

Bregman first joined the sudser in 1983. She’s also appeared as Lauren Fenmore on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Watch the moment above.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Deadline

One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Adam Scott Reveals A Moment From Show That Haunts Him Still

Adam Scott went on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” on Sunday to air a longstanding grievance. Scott, a recurring character who played Griff Hawkins on the 1990s sitcom, told cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle about a moment on set that still haunts him. The incident happened as filming for the Season 2 finale concluded. The episode aired in 1995. Scott said cheers erupted as the final scene ended. Scott claimed he went up to Strong to give him a high-five and a hug, only to be rebuffed, with Strong pushing him and giving him a look indicating...
Deadline

The Grammys Announce First Set Of Performers; Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile And Lizzo To Appear

Nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo and Sam Smith are among those set to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The Trevor Noah-hosted show will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, along with Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform on the telecast that will air 8-11:30 pm ET. More performers are expected to be announced soon. Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album of the Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Gravitas Ventures Takes North America On Addiction Drama ‘All The World Is Sleeping’ Starring ‘Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to the drama All the World is Sleeping, toplined by rising star Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), slating it for release in theaters and on demand on March 17. Written and directed by Ryan Lacen, All the World is Sleeping follows Chama (Barrera), who as a young girl in New Mexico, strived to be different from her mother. Now in her twenties, she’s found herself falling into a similar cycle of generational addiction. This struggle then threatens her balance as a mother to her own daughter. As Chama tries to keep it all...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Deadline

Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Deadline

‘I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu Joins Melissa McCarthy In Peacock’s Richard Curtis-Penned Christmas Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) is set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in the untitled New York Christmas movie from Universal and Working Title that we were first to report on. The film heading to Peacock is written by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis, with Love Life creator Sam Boyd on board to direct. It’s billed as a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.  Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title, with Riva Marker for Linden Productions. Universal’s Senior EVP of Production...
Deadline

Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Deadline

‘Party Down’: Starz Drops Trailer For Series Revival

Starz is ready to get this party started: It released the official trailer for Party Down, the revival of the cult comedy series from 2009-10. Starz will debut the laugher at midnight on Friday, February 24 on its app and streaming platforms. Its linear debut is set for later that night at 9 PM ET/PT on Starz. The third season will consist of six all-new episodes and take place 10 years later, when most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and...
Deadline

Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Rules 2022 Streaming Charts, Nielsen Says; Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ & ‘Ozark’ Big Winners Too

The results are in, and Netflix undoubtedly dominated the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts for 2022, led by originals including Stranger Things, Wednesday and Ozark — as well as acquisitions like Cocomelon and NCIS. The streamer took home 11 of the top 15 spots on the overall streaming program list, and 13 spots among the streaming originals. Stranger Things came in at No. 1 on both lists with 52B minutes viewed across all 34 episodes of the series. Ozark came in at No. 2 on the streaming originals chart and No. 4 overall with 31.3B viewing minutes. Wednesday‘s 18.6B minutes viewed put the...
Deadline

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In ‘It Ends With Us’; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios‘ Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni is also set to direct, with Christy Hall adapting the script. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Lively and Hoover are executive producing along with Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni on behalf of Wayfarer, which is also co-financing. Hall is also producing.  The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is...
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’ Boss Josh Safran Explains How He Re-Shaped The Season 2 Closer As A Series Finale & What He Had Planned For Season 3

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains details from the Season 2 finale of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. It was never supposed to end this way. HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl took its final bow on Thursday as the Season 2 finale hit the streamer. Since news of the show’s cancellation broke last week, the episode now also serves as a series finale. Showrunner Josh Safran told Deadline that he’s holding on to a glimmer of hope that the series might land at a new home, but he’s had an inkling for months that this might happen, considering the growing number of streaming cancellations and...
Deadline

As ‘How Long Gone’ Nears 500 Episodes, Culture Podcast Signs With CAA, Eyes TV & Film Opportunities

EXCLUSIVE: How Long Gone, a culture and interview podcast founded by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, is going full Hollywood. The podcast, which is closing in on 500 episodes, having launched in the nascent stages of the pandemic, has signed with CAA. The move will see the agency explore opportunities across television, film and publishing for the pair, who are currently taking the show on the road with live shows in London. It’s full circle for the pair, who have often joked on the podcast about the desire to move into television and secure A-list representation. You could easily imagine a How Long...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Adds Kristen Bell, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Lil Rel Howery, North West & More

Spin Master Entertainment-Nickelodeon-Paramount’s sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has added to their voiceover ensemble including Kristen Bell (Frozen, Zootopia), Christian Convery (“Sweet Tooth”), McKenna Grace (Gifted, “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Free Guy), James Marsden (Disenchanted, Sonic The Hedgehog), Finn Lee-Epp (Let Him Go) as Ryder, and tennis ace Serena Williams. A trio of new pups also join the ranks, voiced by Critics Choice Award winner Alan Kim (Minari), TikTok star Brice Gonzalez of EnkyBoys and North West, who joins her mom Kim Kardashian returning as Delores from the first movie, along with a cameo from brother Saint West. Additional cast members reprising their roles include Marsai Martin (Liberty), Ron Pardo (Mayor Humdinger) and Callum Shoniker (Rocky). New cast members also include Luxton Handspiker (PAW Patrol series), Christian Corrao (Dino...
Deadline

‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Date Set At HBO & Sky; Watch New Teaser Trailer

HBO has set Sunday, March 26, 9 PM for the fourth season premiere of its Emmy-winning drama series Succession, which will launch on Sky the following day. We’re also getting a look at the upcoming season in a new teaser trailer. You can watch it above. The teaser picks up following the Season 3 finale when patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) betrayed his adult kids. In the trailer, Siobhan (Sarah Snook) says “This is not about getting back at Dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.” Adds Kendall (Jeremy Strong), “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor…...
Deadline

‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Breaks Down Debut Episodes & Discusses Collaborating With Rian Johnson For Peacock Series

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details from the first four episodes of Peacock’s Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne is a casino waitress with an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying in her latest collaboration with Rian Johnson, Peacock’s Poker Face. She’s not reading their faces or their body language. It’s “just a feeling,” her character Charlie explains in the first episode, which debuted Thursday along with three additional episodes. Related Story ‘Poker Face’ Review: No Lie! Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s Peacock Road Trip Procedural Is All Green Lights & Parking Spaces Related Story NBCUniversal And Comcast Execs "More Confident" Than They Were A Year...
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy