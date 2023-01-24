Read full article on original website
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
WPBF News 25
'This has to stop': Vero Beach police chief reacts to death of Tyre Nichols
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Tyre Nichols case in Tennessee is capturing the attention of community leaders in South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Nichols was pulled over during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, when a confrontation ensued. The 29-year-old man was dead three days later. Body cam...
Police investigating alleged abuse at preschool, principal gone
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The principal at a preschool on the Treasure Coast is no longer with the school, in the wake of allegations that a teacher abused a two year old boy. In a January 25 letter to parents of children who attend Chesterbrook Academy in...
4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down
Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
Missing man with dementia found safe
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Peterson has been located safely, according to police. Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia. Police say Nathaniel Peterson walked away from his home on SE Royal Green Cir. around 11:15 a.m. on Friday and...
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
MISSING: Detectives Search for Woman From Tamarac
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old woman missing from Tamarac. Annette Mohammed was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
'He had some demons;' Student talks exclusively about troubled teacher 'Mr. K'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local student, concerned for his teachers, is exclusively telling CBS12 News there were some signs things weren't right at home. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing felony weapons charges and was arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school. CBS12 News has...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office 29th Annual Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Barbecue
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will have its 29th Annual Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Barbecue at the Indian River Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. They will have...
