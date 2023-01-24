Read full article on original website
Related
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
wshu.org
Lindenhurst, Huntington Station and Long Beach receive funding to revitalize downtowns
Governor Kathy Hochul announced several Long Island towns are the recipients of grants to improve downtown areas and promote long-term economic growth. Huntington Station is the latest winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant, while Lindenhurst and Long Beach each received $4.5 million grants as part of the inaugural NY Forward Program meant to rejuvenate smaller communities.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed by the county's legal counsel. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in a letter to the Herald. It was a response to a request from a reporter for more information on a cybersecurity contract approved by the county legislature's rules committee on Dec. 5. The Herald as sought basic information about the agreement, including who the contract is with, and how much it will cost taxpayers.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
wshu.org
South Huntington schools station armed security outside buildings
South Huntington schools will begin stationing armed guards around all buildings starting next month. The South Huntington school board unanimously voted on Wednesday night to implement armed security outside of schools. The guards will not be stationed inside the buildings and will only enter if there is an emergency. Guards...
ShotSpotter to be reinstated in several Suffolk County communities
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison testified in front of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee and said ShotSpotter will be present in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, Bellport and Wyandanch come May.
wshu.org
All aboard the first LIRR shuttles to Grand Central Madison
The first Long Island Rail Road train into Manhattan’s East Side ran Wednesday. The $11 billion project was decades in the making. For now, shuttle trains run every 30 minutes between Jamaica and Grand Central. “We have shattered records. We’ve made history. And for the lives of our commuters,...
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
wshu.org
Southampton Village mayor faces discrimination lawsuit
The mayor of Southampton Village on Long Island has been sued for age and gender discrimination. A village employee claims Mayor Jesse Warren created a hostile work environment. Charlene Kagel-Betts, 62 years old, said the mayor sent her harassing emails, removed her from meetings, rearranged her job duties and harmed...
L.I. contractor accused of scamming Hurricane Sandy victims
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island contractor has been indicted for allegedly cheating Hurricane Sandy victims out of millions of dollars."The hurricane was terrible, but dealing with him was ten times worse," Baldwin Harbor resident Stephen McParland said.McParland came to Federal Court on Thursday to see the contractor who he says scammed him out of $150,000 and left his home uninhabitable."Dealing with him was just a nightmare, and then he took off," he said.Federal prosecutors are charging Alexander Almaraz, a former Long Island contractor, in a 20-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy.According to the indictment, Almaraz "specifically targeted customers...
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State
This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
tbrnewsmedia.com
School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government
The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
