4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
KCJJ
Group that supplied officials for City High/Fairfield game speaks out on accusations
The group that supplied the officials for Monday night’s City High at Fairfield boys basketball game has released a statement about allegations that one of its referees used racially-charged language with Little Hawk coach Brennan Swayzer. A statement issued to City High parents, students and staff indicates the incident...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa deer bow hunting season results announced
OTTUMWA, Iowa — On Friday, Ottumwa officials released numbers on the recent deer bow hunting season that was held in the city. The season ran from Sept. 17, 2022 through Jan. 10, 2023. During the period, 54 hunters registered with the police department to participate in the program, and...
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
A New Healthy Restaurant is Opening This Week in Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a new place to grab some food in Downtown Cedar Rapids!. This week, a restaurant called the KETO Kitchen will be opening at 210 3rd Ave SE inside the Armstrong Building's food court. It specializes in meals for people on the Keto Diet, as well as a few other specific diets.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
KCJJ
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
kciiradio.com
Gas Leak in Washington Home
At approximately 4:17 PM Wednesday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a gas leak in the attic at 714 East Washington St in Washington. A leak was discovered in the residence, and Alliant energy responded to locate and repair the issue. There were no reported injuries. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by the Washington EMS and The Washington Police Department.
KCRG.com
Another adult, teen arrested for shots fired incident in Tiffin
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together on October 24th, 2022, with the plan of assaulting a juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office and criminal complaints show a group of individuals planned to travel to a home in Coralville to not only assault a juvenile but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.
