Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?

There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Ottumwa deer bow hunting season results announced

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On Friday, Ottumwa officials released numbers on the recent deer bow hunting season that was held in the city. The season ran from Sept. 17, 2022 through Jan. 10, 2023. During the period, 54 hunters registered with the police department to participate in the program, and...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence

Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Gas Leak in Washington Home

At approximately 4:17 PM Wednesday, the Washington Fire Department responded to a call of a gas leak in the attic at 714 East Washington St in Washington. A leak was discovered in the residence, and Alliant energy responded to locate and repair the issue. There were no reported injuries. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by the Washington EMS and The Washington Police Department.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Another adult, teen arrested for shots fired incident in Tiffin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents claim a large group of people got together on October 24th, 2022, with the plan of assaulting a juvenile. The Sheriff’s Office and criminal complaints show a group of individuals planned to travel to a home in Coralville to not only assault a juvenile but others associated with that person. When the group found their intended victims, documents show it then led to a chase down U.S. Highway 6 in the Tiffin area.
TIFFIN, IA

