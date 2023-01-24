Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
thegrizzlynews.org
Grizzly Alum: New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
Former Grizzly writer Charlie K. is now a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He proudly shared an investigative article published in his college paper the Badger Herald. He also gave us permission to share with our Grizzly readers. Three Midwestern states partner with Amtrak to expand interstate passenger train...
nbc15.com
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
Channel 3000
Longtime employee voices concerns about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
middletontimes.com
Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigns
Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. Middleton High School football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday citing personal reasons. Pertzborn, who was also a Business Education teacher at MHS, resigned from that position, as well. The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board unanimously approved both resignations. Pertzborn had...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin transfer K Nathanial Vakos shares video of long practice field goal
The Wisconsin Badgers had several different additions to their offense and defense via the transfer portal, but made a key move for special teams: landing Ohio Bobcats kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos, a freshman All-American in 2022, made 22/27 field goals for Ohio this past season, including a 56 and a...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
