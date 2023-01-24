ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisc.edu

Reminder: Applications open for undergraduate research fellowships

This is a reminder that the following scholarships and fellowships are available to encourage and support undergraduates in collaborative research and service learning. Note that in some cases the faculty/staff mentor may also receive funds to support the collaborative research effort. Please help bring these opportunities to the attention of...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Apply for Data Science research funding by March 3

The American Family Funding Initiative offers grants up to $100K to stimulate and support cutting-edge research in the rapidly growing field of data science. American Family Insurance has partnered with UW–Madison through the American Family Insurance Data Science Institute (DSI) to provide this research funding opportunity. UW–Madison faculty and staff with permanent PI status are eligible to apply. The application window opened Jan. 26 and proposals are due March 3. Learn more here.
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

CALS in the News for the week of January 21 – 27

Quoted: Paul Mitchell, Agricultural and Applied Economics. Quoted: Steven Deller, Agricultural and Applied Economics. Quoted: Steven Deller, Agricultural and Applied Economics. Quoted: Amy Pechacek, Alumna, Animal and Dairy Sciences. Wisconsin Public Radio via Wisconsin State Farmer, 1/23/23. Interviewed: John Lucey, Food Science. WISN, 1/23/23. Interviewed: Andrew Stevens, Agricultural and Applied...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage

MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
MADISON, WI
wisc.edu

Social Worker in Adoption

Come join our team! We are a local, licensed adoption agency in Madison, Wisconsin and are seeking a social worker to join our collaborative group. We believe families come in many different forms and our goal is to support, talk and listen to expectant parents and adoptive families to ensure the healthiest future for all.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
middletontimes.com

Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigns

Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. Middleton High School football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday citing personal reasons. Pertzborn, who was also a Business Education teacher at MHS, resigned from that position, as well. The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board unanimously approved both resignations. Pertzborn had...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE

