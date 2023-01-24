Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven council questions blight enforcement at Haven site
WEST HAVEN — Councilman Ron Quagliani, D-At Large, said the city was "sold a bill of goods" when a waterfront outlet mall was pitched for First Avenue nearly a decade ago. Today, city residents and leaders are clear-eyed that the project as it was proposed will not come to pass, and two of the city's representatives in the General Assembly last May declared the project dead.
newcanaanite.com
Affordable Housing Applications in New Canaan: An Update
What follows is a snapshot of where the three 8-30g affordable housing applications filed in New Canaan now stand, with respect to municipal and state government agencies, as well as the courts. In addition to the applications at Weed and Elm Streets, Main Street and Hill Street, the town currently...
$1.3M Dixwell Deal Wins Key Approval
The Elicker Administration’s bid to acquire a slate of rundown properties from an oft-cited megalandlord in an effort to revitalize a stretch of Dixwell Avenue took one big step closer to closing — as the Livable City Initiative’s (LCI) Board of Directors signed off on the proposed $1.3 million deal.
State fires hazmat company involved in Diamantis investigation
AAIS of West Haven, which received the bulk of CT remediation work in recent years, is ensnared in the investigation into Kosta Diamantis.
trumbulltimes.com
Mullins loses West Haven Planning and Zoning Commission seat after 16 years
WEST HAVEN — A 16-year city Planning and Zoning Commission member who served through three mayoral administrations said he learned that his appointment was not renewed through a City Council meeting agenda, in which his replacement's appointment was to be considered. Steven Mullins said he found it "unfortunate" that...
University of New Haven receives $1M for police de-escalation training
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven announced on Wednesday that it has received a $1 million grant to support de-escalation training in police departments. The university stated that through its Center for Advanced Policing, the grant provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be used to build a de-escalation training […]
darientimes.com
Proposed Amity schools budget carries 2.93% increase in spending
WOODBRIDGE — Increased in-house offerings for special education students are expected to lower education costs for Amity Regional School District No. 5, but a proposed 2023-24 budget still would see a spending increase. A budget presented by Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Byars would see a 2.93 percent increase in...
darientimes.com
Waterbury man illegally collected $17,000 in unemployment benefits, officials say
WATERBURY — A city man faces fraud charges after state officials say he illegally collected more than $17,000 worth of unemployment compensation. William S. Johnson, 34, of Faber Avenue, was charged Monday with felony unemployment compensation fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Friday.
darientimes.com
Middletown Democrats nominate Middlesex Health clinician to run for late CT lawmaker's seat
MIDDLETOWN — Democrat Kai Belton, a youth crisis social worker at Middlesex Health, will run against Republican former city Common Council member Deborah Kleckowski for the 100th District House seat during a special election set for next month. The seat became vacant following the death of Middletown legislator Quentin...
Meek: ‘This needs to stop’
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council’s sole Republican member said he will not vote to approve any more City spending until “this City figures out how to conduct public business in public.”. Bryan Meek’s announcement Tuesday came two weeks after he and NancyOnNorwalk arrived at the Council...
darientimes.com
Is proposed Danbury ward map 'gerrymandered' or does it better represent downtown? Plan sparks debate
DANBURY — The population growth over the past decade on Danbury's west side has consequences far beyond bumper-to-bumper traffic on Mill Plain Road and construction of large apartment complexes downtown. It has led to a redistricting battle as the city works to redraw the boundaries for its seven voting...
high-profile.com
O&G Industries’ Evolution from Materials Supplier and Road Builder to a Nationally Regarded Construction Firm
Submitted by O&G Industries, Inc. Established in 1923, O&G Industries, Inc., located in Torrington, Conn., has seen tremendous growth and evolution from its early years as a supplier of construction materials and road builder to a nationally recognized industry leader in building construction, heavy civil, construction materials, and mason products.
What Would Hazel Say?
The late longtime public education advocate Hazel Pappas was present yet again, this time in memory only, at the Board of Education this week — as current New Haven educators invoked the impact she had on countless local students, parents, teachers, and school staff who were able to meet her face to face at in-person meetings.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man's threats prompted security measures at Norwalk schools
NORWALK — Police said phone calls from a man who feared the U.S. government was trying to harm him prompted security measures at two city schools this week. On Tuesday morning, school officials said West Rocks Middle School and Brien McMahon High School were briefly placed under "secure order," due to threats "outside the building."
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
Eyewitness News
Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring
(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
mycitizensnews.com
Property transfers for Jan. 26
Ardry Claire F Est and Eileen D. Lauer sold property on 118 Beacon Valley Rd to Zaim Murtishi for $169,000. Smith Farms Dev LLC sold property on Bonna St to Mark C. and Nichol S. Yanarella for $121,000. NAUGATUCK. Crystal M. Perachio sold property on Coach Cir Lot 3 to...
New Haven announces proposal to redevelop blighted properties
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Big changes may be coming to Dixwell Avenue. The city of New Haven announced a proposal to redevelop four blighted properties there. The goal is to bring life back to the former hot spot area. “I see a lot of change,” says David Britto, who has lived in the neighborhood for […]
darientimes.com
Danbury’s vision to ease congestion with ‘adaptive’ traffic signals boosted with $6.6 million grant
DANBURY — A network of traffic signals linked by a citywide fiber-optic system that can be calibrated in real time to smooth traffic flow is one step closer now that the city’s bid for a $6.6 million state grant has been given the green light. “[T]his funding will...
darientimes.com
Maceo 'Troy' Streater wins special election for New Haven's Ward 21 alder seat
NEW HAVEN — Maceo “Troy" Streater defeated the Ward 21 Democratic Ward Committee's endorsed candidate and two other candidates to win a special election and replace former Alder Steven Winter on the Board of Alders. Streater prevailed over Fred Christmas, the Democratic Ward Committee's endorsed candidate, Democrat...
