West Haven council questions blight enforcement at Haven site

WEST HAVEN — Councilman Ron Quagliani, D-At Large, said the city was "sold a bill of goods" when a waterfront outlet mall was pitched for First Avenue nearly a decade ago. Today, city residents and leaders are clear-eyed that the project as it was proposed will not come to pass, and two of the city's representatives in the General Assembly last May declared the project dead.
WEST HAVEN, CT
