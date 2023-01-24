Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
casinonewsdaily.com
F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined
When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
Dinette, Winner of Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, to Open this Year
The Las Vegas throwback concept will offer fresh-made diner classics at The Bend
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
travellemming.com
23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)
I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has scheduled a lineup of classic rock and pop music acts throughout 2023.
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
Las Vegas Weekly
Fantastic food halls are taking over Las Vegas—and changing the way we eat together
Variety always has been the spice of life when it comes to Las Vegas casino cuisine, or at least since the city’s earliest gambling halls began to morph into something greater. “Gourmet” dinner theater venues and casual coffee shops quickly gave way to all-you-can-eat buffets, hearty steakhouses and more...
tmpresale.com
Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party in Las Vegas, NV Feb 10th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Delighted to announce a presale c0de for a Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party presale is available below to our users!. This is a great chance for you to order Hot In Herre – A 2000’s Dance Party show tickets earlier than anyone else 😀
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
Stray, rescued pup becomes gun dog for Las Vegas Strip
Who's a good boy? Congratulations Turbo! He will now move on to work for Caesars Entertainment. He was adopted by Caesars from The Animal Foundation.
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
