Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas

You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
F1 in Las Vegas Even a Bigger Deal than Earlier Imagined

When the Super Bowl comes to town it’s always a big deal – but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for most towns. The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, on the other hand, is expected to take place in Las Vegas every year from now on. In 2023 it is expected to make twice the economic impact Super Bowl LVIII will have when it comes to Allegiant Stadium in early 2024.
23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)

I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner

A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
