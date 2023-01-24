Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 13, 1932 91 Years Ago Elite In South Show Summer Styles While fur coats and galoshes constitute the costume of the moment in the frigid North, the winter colony in the sunny South is disporting itself in raiment that we associate with June, July, and August....

