Georgia State

Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Elite in South Show Summer Styles

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 13, 1932 91 Years Ago Elite In South Show Summer Styles While fur coats and galoshes constitute the costume of the moment in the frigid North, the winter colony in the sunny South is disporting itself in raiment that we associate with June, July, and August....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County students compete in History Bowl Scrimmage

VIENNA — Students representing Wood County’s middle schools gathered Friday at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna for a Wood County Schools History Bowl Scrimmage. The event gave teams a chance to practice for the regional West Virginia History Bowl competition which will be held Feb. 3...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

