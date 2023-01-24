Read full article on original website
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center featuring golf & scenic views as he heals from stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center features a golf course, scenic views and more as he recovers from a stroke. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The U.S. Sun can exclusively go inside the star’s...
Echoes of the Past: Elite in South Show Summer Styles
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 13, 1932 91 Years Ago Elite In South Show Summer Styles While fur coats and galoshes constitute the costume of the moment in the frigid North, the winter colony in the sunny South is disporting itself in raiment that we associate with June, July, and August....
Buckhannon-Upshur senior selected for scholarship race in Florida
He was one of only 20 drivers in the country selected and will have a chance to win up to $250,000 in scholarships.
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County students compete in History Bowl Scrimmage
VIENNA — Students representing Wood County’s middle schools gathered Friday at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna for a Wood County Schools History Bowl Scrimmage. The event gave teams a chance to practice for the regional West Virginia History Bowl competition which will be held Feb. 3...
Inaugural Event Schedule Released for ASA STARS National at Five Flags
The event schedule for the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL, has been released. Officials made the announcement today regarding the event structure for the 200-lap Pavement Super Late Model contest on Saturday, March 11, 2023, which is also part of the ASA Southern Super Series.
