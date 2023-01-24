Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
More adult offenders being tracked electronically, but not as many violent youths in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to combat an ongoing crime wave, the New Orleans Police Department is stepping up efforts to track offenders who are ordered to wear electronic monitoring devices. More than 300 accused offenders in Orleans Parish are currently court-ordered to wear electronic bracelets and ankle...
KEDM
No retrial in double-murder case "riddled" with problems
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney’s office says a man whose conviction in a 2004 double murder was thrown out won't be retried because modern DNA evidence and potential witness credibility issues mean the case is “riddled with unsolvable legal problems." District Attorney Jason...
NOLA.com
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out
Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the Dec. 27 shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, in the room they were sharing at the Courtyard Marriott in the 300 block of Julia Street, the documents say.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges
19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
theadvocate.com
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
A 33-year-old man was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, the district attorney's office said Thursday. The jury returned the indictment Tuesday for Welner Sura of Livingston. He is set to appear for arraignment on...
Man faces 53 years in prison, history of domestic abuse
Manual Meek, was convicted of attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense by a Lafourche Parish jury.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NOLA.com
Man once convicted of brutal stabbing death pleas to lesser offense in case, released
A man who had been convicted of the barbarous stabbing death of a 15-year-old New Orleans boy pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Monday, closing out a case that had been crawling toward a second trial since the man’s conviction was vacated more than two years ago. A...
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
theadvocate.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
WWL-TV
Mayor Cantrell seeking national help with New Orleans crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — More federal assets may be on the way to help the New Orleans Police Department counter a surge in violent crime. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell met in Washington, DC, with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the white house office of intergovernmental affairs. According to city spokesman Gregory Joseph, the mayor made a request for U.S. Marshals to return to the city.
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
A grand jury will decide whether three men and a 17-year-old should face more serious charges for their alleged roles in the rape of Madison Brooks, an LSU student from Madisonville who was abandoned near a Baton Rouge subdivision and fatally struck by a car after her assault. Police said...
WANTED: Ski-masked subject accused of carjacking victim with unknown weapon
Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday ( Jan. 25) the victim, driving a black 2015 Infiniti Q50, parked in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
wwno.org
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras
District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
