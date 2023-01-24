ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEDM

No retrial in double-murder case "riddled" with problems

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans district attorney’s office says a man whose conviction in a 2004 double murder was thrown out won't be retried because modern DNA evidence and potential witness credibility issues mean the case is “riddled with unsolvable legal problems." District Attorney Jason...
NOLA.com

Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out

Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the Dec. 27 shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, in the room they were sharing at the Courtyard Marriott in the 300 block of Julia Street, the documents say.
Calcasieu Parish News

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
theadvocate.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
WWL-TV

Mayor Cantrell seeking national help with New Orleans crime problem

NEW ORLEANS — More federal assets may be on the way to help the New Orleans Police Department counter a surge in violent crime. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell met in Washington, DC, with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the white house office of intergovernmental affairs. According to city spokesman Gregory Joseph, the mayor made a request for U.S. Marshals to return to the city.
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams asks residents to join fight against crime with cameras

District Attorney Jason Williams made a pitch Tuesday for more home and business surveillance cameras in New Orleans, saying a recent arrest shows how video recordings help law enforcers catch suspected criminals and strengthen prosecutions. “This technology is a game changer,” Williams said. “Please invest in security cameras. They have...
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
