ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iona.edu

Iona University Wins 2023 BCW Hall of Fame Award

Iona to be inducted April 25 for its exemplary corporate citizenship. New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y. – Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., is pleased to announce that Iona has won the 2023 Business Council of Westchester (BCW) Hall of Fame Award for Corporate Citizenship. The BCW will induct Iona into its Hall of Fame on April 25, 2023, during a ceremony at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY campuses receive $1.4M for nurse training

Campuses in the State University of New York system have been awarded more than $1.4 million to help expand health care degree programs for students who are working toward a nursing career. SUNY officials on Wednesday the second investment in less than a year for the Nursing Emergency Training Fund,...
PIX11

Woman, 21, reported missing; phone pinging in Chicago, car found in NJ

Update, Jan. 27: Diana Mendez-Gonzalez safely returned home on her own on Thursday, police said in an update on their Facebook page Friday morning. Original story: OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A missing woman was last seen leaving her house in Parlin, New Jersey, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Diana Mendez-Gonzalez, 21, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT

School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
RED HOOK, NY
malta

cruise ships from new York to Bahamas

Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Mary Calvi Pens Book About Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love

In 2019, Mary Calvi, morning anchor for WCBS-TV and the First Lady of Yonkers, penned Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love. The book’s success, which included being turned into a made for TV documentary by the Smithsonian channel, included references to her home in Yonkers, and one of the oldest buildings in New York State, Philipse Manor Hall.
YONKERS, NY
westviewnews.org

The Boy from Brooklyn

I was in high school when I finally got the courage to get on the train. I knew if my mom found out I would be in big trouble. Because back in the day, the subways were really bad. After I stepped foot into the West Village, for the very first time, there was no turning back: The Boy from Brooklyn, found his home!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy