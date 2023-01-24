Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
iona.edu
Iona University Wins 2023 BCW Hall of Fame Award
Iona to be inducted April 25 for its exemplary corporate citizenship. New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y. – Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., is pleased to announce that Iona has won the 2023 Business Council of Westchester (BCW) Hall of Fame Award for Corporate Citizenship. The BCW will induct Iona into its Hall of Fame on April 25, 2023, during a ceremony at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.
This Westchester Chef Named Semifinalist Of Prestigious National Competition
Several restaurants in New York state have been recognized as semifinalists in a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurateur:
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
nystateofpolitics.com
SUNY campuses receive $1.4M for nurse training
Campuses in the State University of New York system have been awarded more than $1.4 million to help expand health care degree programs for students who are working toward a nursing career. SUNY officials on Wednesday the second investment in less than a year for the Nursing Emergency Training Fund,...
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
NY, NJ, CT restaurants, chefs and bakers among James Beard Award semifinalists
East Village mainstay Veselka is among this year's newly named semi-finalists for a James Beard Award. The prestigious prize, which is sometimes called the "foodie Oscars," returns with a new slate of honorees and a first-ever award for bakeries. [ more › ]
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
Woman, 21, reported missing; phone pinging in Chicago, car found in NJ
Update, Jan. 27: Diana Mendez-Gonzalez safely returned home on her own on Thursday, police said in an update on their Facebook page Friday morning. Original story: OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A missing woman was last seen leaving her house in Parlin, New Jersey, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Diana Mendez-Gonzalez, 21, […]
NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT
School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplie…
Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
cruise ships from new York to Bahamas
Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today
Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
yonkerstimes.com
Mary Calvi Pens Book About Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love
In 2019, Mary Calvi, morning anchor for WCBS-TV and the First Lady of Yonkers, penned Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love. The book’s success, which included being turned into a made for TV documentary by the Smithsonian channel, included references to her home in Yonkers, and one of the oldest buildings in New York State, Philipse Manor Hall.
Bronx mother of slain teen starts foundation in her name to provide safe space for other kids
Yanely Henriquez says there's not a day that goes by she doesn't think of her beloved angel, Angellyh Yambo. Her home has a collage of photos of all her memories they shared since she was little.
westviewnews.org
The Boy from Brooklyn
I was in high school when I finally got the courage to get on the train. I knew if my mom found out I would be in big trouble. Because back in the day, the subways were really bad. After I stepped foot into the West Village, for the very first time, there was no turning back: The Boy from Brooklyn, found his home!
