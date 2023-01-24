Read full article on original website
So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest
Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest. “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Newell thinks NOLA jury trial suspension is embarrassing
We’ve addressed the problems with the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court almost ad-nauseum, and when this story broke that jury trials are suspended, WWL’s Newell Normand had to do a double-take.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Nefertiti parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Addresses Rumor of 'Sleeping Around' in Hilarious Video
ew Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not hold back when addressing rumors that she's been "sleeping around" while in office.
NOLA.com
UnCommon Construction teaches high schoolers building skills and life lessons
In the 7th Ward of New Orleans, on what was once a vacant lot in the 1800 block of Touro street, a most uncommon construction crew is hard at work framing walls, building roof trusses and installing siding on a three-bedroom house that will eventually include recessed lighting, bamboo floors and double French doors leading to the front porch.
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
theadvocate.com
Parades will return to full routes for Mardi Gras 2023, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says
With three days to go until the Krewe of Chewbacchus ushers in four weekends of Carnival revelry, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave New Orleans its Mardi Gras wish on Wednesday: All of the big parading krewes will be able to return to their full, pre-pandemic routes. At a City Hall news...
Southeastern Women’s Basketball wins 3rd game in a row behind career night from Hailey Giaratano
Southeastern put on a good show against New Orleans as Hailey Giaratano put up a career high of 24 points in the win.
Where to Eat in New Orleans
Check out 20 iconic New Orleans restaurants that are too good to miss during your NOLA visit. We share our picks for great restaurants in New Orleans for first-time visitors. We even show you how to navigate each menu in your quest to find the best places to eat in New Orleans.
wgno.com
St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
Man robs Mandeville gas station, facing 198 year sentence
A Florida man, who robbed a Mandeville gas station and later caused a fatal car wreck, faces a possible sentence of 198 years in prison.
NOLA.com
A real woman 'warrior' reigns as queen of the Nefertiti parade in New Orleans East
It’s unusual to interview a Carnival queen who’s carrying a sidearm. But Summer Turner isn’t your usual Carnival Queen. She’s a detective sergeant in the New Orleans Police Department, assigned to property crime in New Orleans’ busiest precinct, the 7th, in New Orleans East. On...
Cantrell recall petition due 4 weeks from today
The petition drive to put a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the ballot is in its final weeks. Political analyst Clancy DuBos has seen plenty of recall attempts but this may be the best-organized
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
Political leaders respond to halt on criminal trials in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The halls of justice in New Orleans were silent on Tuesday. This comes one day after Criminal District Court Chief Judge Robin Pittman announced in a letter to the advocacy group Voice of The Experienced (VOTE) that no juries would be called until at least March.
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
