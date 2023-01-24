ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGNO

So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest

Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest.  “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
straightarrownews.com

Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana

A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'

A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Krewe of Nefertiti parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Nefertiti is set to roll on Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade will start on Lake Forest Blvd. near Bullard and wind past Joe Brown Park onto Read Blvd. The parade will go down to Chef Menteur Blvd. before taking a U-turn on Read and finishing at the New Orleans East Hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

UnCommon Construction teaches high schoolers building skills and life lessons

In the 7th Ward of New Orleans, on what was once a vacant lot in the 1800 block of Touro street, a most uncommon construction crew is hard at work framing walls, building roof trusses and installing siding on a three-bedroom house that will eventually include recessed lighting, bamboo floors and double French doors leading to the front porch.
KENTUCKY STATE
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in New Orleans

Check out 20 iconic New Orleans restaurants that are too good to miss during your NOLA visit. We share our picks for great restaurants in New Orleans for first-time visitors. We even show you how to navigate each menu in your quest to find the best places to eat in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

