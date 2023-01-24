Read full article on original website
Ransom Recalls Nicki Minaj Being Rejected By Def Jam Early In Her Career
Ransom has opened up about the early days of shopping Nicki Minaj to labels such as Def Jam, but the legendary imprint rejected the idea of signing her. Ransom joined the Rap Radar podcast this week, during which he recalled his pitch to Def Jam to bring Nicki Minaj into the fold falling on deaf ears before she eventually signed with Young Money in 2009.
Gayle King Goes from Getting a Colonoscopy to Watching Drake at the Apollo Theater
The CBS Mornings co-host chronicled her activity-filled weekend on Instagram Gayle King is making sure her health is in check. Before attending Drake's career-spanning SiriusXM show at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, the CBS Mornings co-host began her activity-filled weekend by getting a colonoscopy done with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman. "Soooo what did you do this morning!," she quipped in an Instagram post on Friday. In the series of pictures, Glassman and the 68-year-old television personality posed for photos wearing matching medical gowns and resting on their hospital beds as they awaited the...
Common Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' Jennifer Hudson Following Romance Rumors
Common and Jennifer Hudson appear to be the newest couple on the block after an insider has confirmed they are officially an item — although they’re keeping things under wraps. On Thursday (January 26), Radar Online reported that a person close to the situation has confirmed the Dreamgirls...
Swizz Beatz Names ‘Greatest’ Song He’s Ever Produced
Swizz Beatz has crafted Billboard hits and won countless awards, but there’s one song in particular he produced that he still considers his absolute best. Swizzy joined Mike Tyson and DJ Whoo Kid’s Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast earlier this month and revealed the booming “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” with his late close friend and collaborator DMX as his best.
T.I. Auditioned For Nick Cannon’s Part In ‘Drumline’ But Couldn’t Play The Drums
T.I. made his film debut in 2006’s ATL, but apparently he auditioned for Nick Cannon‘s starring role in Drumline years earlier. On Monday (January 23), during a conversation on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast about his successful movie career which includes roles in American Gangster, the aforementioned ATL, Takers and more, Tip revealed that Drumline could possibly have been in his filmography if he’d known how to play the drums.
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
2 Chainz Discovers Late Father's Hidden Money Stash
2 Chainz has discovered a lost stash of cash stowed away by his later father, and it was stored away in a very unusual spot. The Atlanta native was in the midst of getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement when the plumber noticed a gift bag full of dollar bills. Tity Boi hopped on his Instagram Story to show the wads of cash to his fans, with a family member in the background telling him the money was likely collected before 2 Chainz was even born.
Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke
Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
T.I. Defends Son King From Criticism Over Arrest: 'We All Got Bad-Ass Kids!'
T.I. has gone to bat for his son, King, following some public criticism stemming from his arrest last year when he was reportedly booked on four violations. Tip recently joined NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast where he essentially pointed out that everyone’s got “bad-ass kids” these days and his seven children aren’t the only ones making mistakes out there, although it’s a bigger deal with the Harris family name attached to them.
Lil Baby Confused For Alaskan Rapper In 'SNL' Promo With Michael B. Jordan
Lil Baby has been confused for an Alaskan rapper in the latest promo trailer for Saturday Night Live, which will feature Michael B. Jordan as host. In one of the TV spots used to announce Saturday’s (January 28) upcoming show, comedian Heidi Gardner took on the role of a wrestling announcer to introduce Jordan and Baby, likely a reference to the former’s upcoming film Creed III.
Trippie Redd Fans Chant 'Refund' At Curtailed Concert He Showed Up Late To
Richmond, VA - Trippie Redd fans are not thrilled with the Ohio native after he reportedly showed up late and only performed a few songs at a recent concert. Trippie was booked to perform at Rehab in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday night (January 22) and fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration that they allegedly had to wait outside the venue for hours — and then even longer inside until he showed up to perform just “3-4” songs.
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
2Pac & Biggie Fans Can Now Text Message Late Rappers Using AI App
2Pac and Biggie are now a text away thanks to a new artificial intelligence chatbot that allows users to message notable people from history. Historical Figures was released earlier this month, and the two rap legends are among 20,000 names like Babe Ruth and even Adolf Hitler that users can message. Created by a 25-year-old Amazon software engineer, the app had about 9,000 signups as of Wednesday (January 25), according to a report from NBC News.
Royce Da 5'9" Salutes Sada Baby’s Sobriety After He Kicked $20K-A-Week Lean Habit
Royce Da 5’9″ has given Sada Baby props for joining him on the sober route after the “Pressin” rapper kicked a lean habit that was potentially costing him around $700,000 per year. Skuba went public with his sobriety on Tuesday (January 24) in a tweet where...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Cordae & Anderson .Paak's 'Two Tens' Is Just A Preview Of Possible J. Cole-Produced Project
Cordae and Anderson .Paak have returned with a new collaboration, and it might just be a preview of an entire project between them and J. Cole. The Maryland rapper released his latest single “Two Tens” on Wednesday (January 25), which finds him teaming up with .Paak for the second time following “RNP,” which appeared his 2019 debut album The Lost Boy.
Ludacris Reminds Fans Of His Lyrical Ability Amid Nas 'Made You Look' Debate
Ludacris believes he had the best verse on Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix)” — and has reminded fans exactly why. The Atlanta rap legend posted a video on social media on Tuesday (January 24) after catching win of fans debating about who came on top on the heavyweight collaboration between him, Nas and fellow guest MC Jadakiss.
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
21 Savage Explains Why He Doesn’t View Drake & J. Cole As His ‘Peers’
21 Savage is without doubt one of rap’s biggest stars, but he doesn’t consider the likes of Drake or J. Cole his peers because he still has work to do. Speaking to Complex, the Slaughter Gang boss said he believes he’s years away from considering himself worthy of standing next to Drizzy and Cole. According to 21, both Drake and J. Cole put in a lot of work to have a career and fanbase that will live on once they finally hang up their mic.
Papoose Appointed Head Of Hip Hop At TuneCore: ‘From Artist To Executive’
Papoose has been appointed the Head of Hip Hop at TuneCore and is already hard at work in his new executive role. On Tuesday (January 24), a thrilled Pap made the announcement in front of a billboard advertising his new role in the heart of NYC’s Times Square. “Today...
