ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bank of America to give stock awards to rank-and-file workers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2OU9_0kPxL8Sd00

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will give stock awards to most of its global workforce for a sixth consecutive year, the company said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

The second largest U.S. lender will award company shares that vest over four years to 96% of its almost 217,000 workers, according to the memo, which did not specify the amount of shares that would be given out.

Eligible bank employees who earn less than $500,000 a year will receive the stock awards, while a smaller number will get cash payments, according to the memo.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Ty D.

Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch

Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
ValueWalk

JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession

JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings but shares are falling. Credit losses and credit reserves are building across the banking sector and cutting into the outlook. ‘. Best case scenario is the banks and JPMorgan are moving lower within a range and will hit bottom later in 2023. 5 stocks we...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy