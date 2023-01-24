ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nftgators.com

Treasure DAO Launches MagicSwap, the First AMM with Universal Token Compatibility

Treasure DAO has launched the MagicSwap v2, an automated market maker (AMM) with universal token compatibility. The protocol supports both ERC-20s tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) enabling trading within all gaming economies. Other platforms require users to use Uniswap and NFT marketplaces separately. Treasure DAO has launched the MagicSwap v2,...
nftgators.com

Metaverse-as-a-Service Platform, Emperia Ramps Up Global Growth with Fresh $10M Round

Emperia has announced a $10 million funding round led by Base10 Partners. The fundraising also attracted participation from Sony Innovation Fund, Background Capital, Stanford Capital Partners, and Concept Ventures among others. Emperia is a Metaverse-as-a-Service platform that develops immersive VR experiences for top fashion brands. Emperia has closed a $10...
nftgators.com

Could NFTs Be the Next Big Thing On Amazon? Sources Leak Plans

Amazon is reportedly launching an NFT initiative. Sources familiar with the matter told Blockworks the e-commerce giant is also targeting blockchain games. The company wants to let people play blockchain games and collect free NFTs, one source said. Amazon’s business empire is about to get bigger according to reports on...
nftgators.com

Intertrust Launches Creator Toolkit to Accelerate the Transition to Web3

Intertrust has launched Intertrust MarketMaker a web3 toolkit for deploying advanced content distribution models. The toolkit combines token rights management and digital rights management to enable fractional rights ownership. The toolkit is powered by the rights management provider’s industry-leading governance solution, Intertrust Platform. Intertrust has launched the Intertrust MarketMaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy