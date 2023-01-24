Read full article on original website
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kezi.com
Five displaced after North Bend house fire
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A family of five is without a home after their house was severely damaged in a fire Thursday morning, the North Bend Fire Department said. According to the NBFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Street at about 5:15 a.m. on January 26. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but a family of five living there was displaced due to damage to the structure, according to the NBFD.
KTVL
84-year-old man found dead in Coos Bay manufactured home fire
COOS BAY, Ore. — An 84-year-old man was found dead inside a manufactured home that burned in Coos Bay, the Coos Bay Fire Department said in a press release. According to the fire department, calls to North Coos 911 Center began coming in just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 reporting a structure fire at 610 Shorepines Place.
KTVL
Sheriff: Coos Bay man charged with trespass, bomb-making materials found on property
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was removed from a property and arrested after bomb-making materials were found during a previous attempt to evict him, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the sheriff's office, the county and the sheriff's office Civil...
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of domestic violence arrested after investigation
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coos County deputies say they were able to arrest a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after a. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a reported disturbance on Russell Road, just north of North Bend, at about 8:33 p.m. on January 24. According to the CCSO, when the deputy arrived he found a female victim had suffered physical injuries in her home, and her boyfriend had left the home before the deputy arrived. An arrest warrant was quickly filed for the boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey W. Sanders, 67.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
KTVL
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
kpic
Coos County Search and Rescue find missing man
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a 47-year-old man had been missing since Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says it was reported that the man had gone mushroom picking in the "Hudson Ridge" area (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) and became turned around; subsequently lost.
kezi.com
Coos County Sheriff’s Office police dog teams find missing man
FAIRVIEW, Ore. – A man who had gotten lost in the Coos County wilderness Monday afternoon was found early Tuesday morning thanks to the efforts of a police dog team, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, they heard a report that a 47-year-old man...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
nbc16.com
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
thelundreport.org
Drug supply companies squeezing pharmacies out of existence, Oregon lawmakers warn
After graduating with her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2009, Emily Savage moved back to her hometown of Myrtle Creek to settle into her career as a pharmacist in the rural community south of Roseberg. But none of the pharmacies she worked for could stay in business. The chain she...
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS PERSONS POINT IN TIME COUNT EVENT ON THURSDAY
A number of local organizations are involved in the Homeless Persons Point in Time Count Event on Thursday. United Community Action Network Shelter Program Manager Erica Kimrey of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, said it will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Southeast Lane Avenue in downtown Roseburg. Kimrey said services on-site will include showers, vaccines, haircuts, job assistance, food boxes, clothing, hygiene bags and more. A food truck will be on site to provide a meal.
