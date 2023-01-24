ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

How to print text messages from your Android phone

Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
makeuseof.com

You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Android 13 train is now stopping in two more US stations

Have you lost count yet of all the new and old Galaxy phones and tablets with high-end, mid-range, and low-end specifications Samsung has upgraded to a new OS version over the last few months? We know we have, although it's kind of our job to keep track of these things no matter how convoluted they might get.
makeuseof.com

Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone

A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
Android Authority

How to remove image backgrounds in GIMP

If your image background is dissatisfactory, remove it with GIMP. Adobe Photoshop is a fantastic program for editing images. However, there is a major barrier to entry in that it costs money. GIMP is a free alternative that allows you to access many of the same image-editing functions. Let’s review how to remove the background from images in GIMP.
Android Headlines

What to do when your Android phone gets stuck updating

Google releases monthly, quarterly, and biannual updates for Android phones. With every update, devices get new features, or their performance improves. However, it is not a rare problem for Android phones to get stuck while updating. This issue can have many causes, including insufficient storage for installing the update or...
Android Authority

Big changes in store for Android in India, may affect it globally in the future

It's possible we could see some of these changes find their way to the rest of the world eventually. Google is making changes to Android in India following a ruling from the Competition Commission of India. The changes will things like allowing sideloaded apps and app stores, user choice billing,...
Android Authority

Android 14 could block app sideloading to some extent

Apps targeting older Android versions will be completely blocked. Android 14 is set to implement stricter restrictions on apps targeting older versions of the OS. Users will no longer be able to download these apps through the Play Store or sideload them from elsewhere. Android 13 has reached over 5%...
Digital Trends

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn’t just a good phone — it’s also my favorite computer

Samsung is good at making some of the best phones money can buy. Samsung also happens to do a terrible job at marketing those great phones. Actually, the company sucks at it. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best example of Samsung’s failure at telling a great story around a compelling product. Now, I have never recommended that a person drop $1,799 on a smartphone unless that person happens to be an enthusiast with a deep pocket. I know a few such people. But almost every time I see them toying with the Samsung foldable, I have the urge to scream “you’re holding it wrong,” somewhat like late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: ❌ Pixel's photography weakness

Google Pixels still have a photography weakness, another OnePlus 11 phone is coming, Galaxy S23 leaks overflowing, and more. 🌞 Good morning, Daily Authority readers. Tomorrow is my birthday, and I’m thinking of gifting myself a new laptop. My eyes are on the new MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro processor since I’ve been a macOS user for a while now. Here’s hoping I can convince myself to spend a bomb on the thing. Are you also looking to upgrade your machine? Here’s a list of some of the best laptops you can buy right now. Without further ado, here’s what’s brewing in the tech world right now.
Android Authority

Galaxy S23 series to be the first phone to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 launched in November 2022. Corning confirmed that Samsung’s next flagship will be the first phone to sport the latest generation of Gorilla Glass. The new version of Gorilla Glass improves drop performance and scratch resistance. It’s likely the glass will be used to protect both...

