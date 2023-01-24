Read full article on original website
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
Mako Shark Jumps Out Of The Water & Fully Lands On Fisherman’s Boat
Mako sharks are one of the fastest in the ocean. They are known for their agility and speed, and can reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. Makos can be found in all of the world’s oceans and are known to be a highly migratory species. Another...
Outdoors Angle: January Walleyes
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the new year, January is still a very good month for walleyes through the ice. Remember, these game fish still are feeding but also slowing down in their activity. This is the time of the winter when all game fish make a transition to deeper water and the success along the shorelines has now waned.
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
12-year-old catches great white shark while fishing in Florida
NEW YORK — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts caught a great white shark while on a fishing charter in Florida. Campbell Keenan spent 45 minutes fighting to reel in the fish before it was close enough for him to see what kind it was. "We realized it was a...
Tarpon Jumps Clean Over Boat, Nearly Smacks Fisherman Across The Face
Head on a swivel. Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up a good fight and can get huge. They can be up to 8 feet and well over 200-pounds. That doesn’t sound like a fish you want get hit […] The post Tarpon Jumps Clean Over Boat, Nearly Smacks Fisherman Across The Face first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Meet the American who invented sliced bread: Otto Rohwedder, hard-luck hawkeye
Otto Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa, created the invention by which all others are judged — sliced bread — in 1928. His innovation quickly changed consumer culture.
‘Will Trent’: Is the Lake Lanier Murder Episode Based on a True Story?
Is Lake Lanier a real lake in Georgia? The body of water was a focal point in 'Will Trent' Season 1 Episode 3 when Will and Faith worked a cold case.
The biggest Pacific Blue Marlin Recorded was a Massive 1,376 Pounder That Was Gotten Following an Incredible Brief Fight
The blue marlin is known for its noteworthy size and a lance-like bill like that of a swordfish. This magnificent billfish is also well known among anglers as a result of stories written about it by famous authors such as Ernest Hemingway.
