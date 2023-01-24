ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoors Angle: January Walleyes

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the new year, January is still a very good month for walleyes through the ice. Remember, these game fish still are feeding but also slowing down in their activity. This is the time of the winter when all game fish make a transition to deeper water and the success along the shorelines has now waned.
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
Tarpon Jumps Clean Over Boat, Nearly Smacks Fisherman Across The Face

Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up a good fight and can get huge. They can be up to 8 feet and well over 200-pounds.
