hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Complex
T.I. Breaks Down Why He Didn’t Sign Young Thug and 21 Savage Early in Their Careers
In a new interview with Shannon Sharpe, T.I. broke down why he decided against signing Young Thug and 21 Savage for $1 million early in their careers. As the Atlanta rapper told Sharpe, by the time he got to signing his first record deal he was already aware of what to look out for when it comes to contracts with labels. “I know what I’m supposed to be receiving and what not to give away,” he said around the 2:30 mark of the clip above. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me... You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Ae man, give me a million, Tip. I don’t care what you do, just give me a million and let me handle it from there.’ And I'm like, 'Nah, I ain't gonna do that.'"
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
