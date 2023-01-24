Ana Luisa jewelry review: the first affordable jewelry brand I've found whose pieces don't tarnish or turn my skin green

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Sustainable, trendy, and affordable, Ana Luisa jewelry seems too good to be true. After wearing three of their pieces for over a week I can confirm that they live up to the hype.

I'd seen a few friends wearing Ana Luisa pieces and whenever I scrolled through Instagram, all of my favorite ads were from AL, even among the sea of jewelry ads I get. So, when I saw a post about one of their frequent site-wide sales, I knew I had to try some pieces for myself.

Founders David and Adam made Ana Luisa to be a brand that shares information about its design process and seeks to cut down its emissions in an industry that, generally, doesn't disclose its manufacturing and creative processes. One way Ana Luisa does this is by selling small bach drops of products so that they can get products out into the world quickly and remove items that don't resonate without too much waste.

I ordered the Sam necklace, Hana marble blue earrings, and the Rope slim ring from Ana Luisa's bestsellers page.

All of the styles on the bestseller page are gold, and across the whole site, I was only able to find seven pieces of silver jewelry that also have gold options. But despite these color similarities, the styles are different from the bold ring to the intricate necklace.

This variety in styles doesn't concern founders David and Adam. "We like to describe our pieces as everyday staples, simple daily pleasures to be proud of wearing," CEO David told Insider. "When we work with influencers on their own AL piece though, we work hands-in-hands on the whole process together, [from mood board to sketches and wax carving, to 3D modeling before going to production] making sure our visual direction is matching theirs."

I wore each of these for a week, making sure to follow the cleaning and storing care instructions.

I was really impressed with the necklace . During the week I wore it, there were only two times when I looked down and needed to adjust it, which isn't the norm.

I layered it with several other necklaces and found that I needed to pair it with high-quality pieces because anything else looked dirty by comparison.

Some Ana Luisa jewelry, like the Michelle Set or Hannah , are larger statement pieces, but the intricate details.

I associate these earrings the most with the brand from all of the social media posts I see and was really excited to try them out.

When they first arrived I — like many other buyers that left reviews — was confused about which side faces forward as only one side has the marble design on it. The other side is gold.

In most brand photos, the models have the earrings with the blue facing outwards, but there is a picture of someone else on the site wearing them the opposite way. I tried wearing them both ways and preferred having the pattern facing forward, especially when I had a lot of video calls or wore my hair down.

There are several iterations of this design including, the Kinoko Marble Blue for people interested in the texture but looking for a different shape, and the Hana Wave for anyone who likes the shape but not the pattern.

The ring was my favorite of the pieces I tried on. Even when I had a handful of rings, the Rope Slim Ring's stood out.

You can choose from nine sizes from 4 to 12. The 7 size ring fit really well on my thumb, pointer, and middle fingers.

Interestingly, this ring seemed to be really familiar to others. I had family tell me it looked like an old school ring my grandmother had worn and friends tell me it looks like a similar trendy ring from Mejuri as the ring is timeless and embraced by people with different styles.

The bottom line

Wearing Ana Luisa jewelry, I feel put together and stylish, and excited to be supporting a brand that is serious about sustainability.

In fact, David shared with Insider that Ana Luisa "became Climate Neutral Certified, and have worked with this nonprofit organization on building a 2-year reduction plan to decrease carbon emissions in [their] supply chain."

I'm a big fan of Ana Luisa and am going to make sure I check out all of their new drops when I see their next Instagram ad.