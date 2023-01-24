U.S. markets surged on Thursday, following the release of fourth-quarter GDP data that came in better than expected. The U.S. economy grew by an estimated 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022 against economist expectations of 2.6% growth. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose over 1%, while the Dow gained 0.61%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1 DAY AGO