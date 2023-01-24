Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Armor Plate Changes for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2's armor plate changes will bring new adjustments to movement and looting. Infinity Ward and Raven Software outlined the path to Season 2 in an extensive article. Players can expect many changes coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15. Unlike the original Warzone,...
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Moves Up To No. 4 Biggest Movie Ever Global, Leaving ‘Force Awakens’ In Its Wake
Earlier this week, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the No. 5 highest-grossing movie ever worldwide, and, as expected, has now surfed to the No. 4 position on the all-time chart. In so doing, it leaves Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its wake with nearly $2.075B globally. Through Friday, the worldwide gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm epic Avatar sequel is $2,074.8M, overtaking Force Awakens’ $2.071B. This means that Cameron has three of the top four movies ever globally alongside the original Avatar at No. 1 and Titanic at No. 3. Avatar: The Way of Water will top...
Is Hitman 3 down? How to check Hitman server status
Hitman 3 is an online-only game, meaning that players need an internet connection to play most of the content, and the servers need to be online for players to access it. At times, developer IO Interactive takes the servers down for maintenance ahead of big updates. This guide covers any server maintenance that we’re aware of and explains how to check the server status yourself if there doesn’t seem to be any official maintenance.
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain
If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.
