A material found in the claws of squid scratching for prey in the frigid depths of the ocean could be the future of keeping homes toasty on land. The University of Virginia recently led a successful project for the U.S. Department of Energy that indicates synthesized squid-claw protein, also known as “squid ring teeth” protein, could serve as an effective medium for thermal batteries and residential heating.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO