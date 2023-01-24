Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch as Cowboys drama continues
It seems Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life. The Cowboys quarterback is casually dating LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, Page Six exclusively reported Thursday, with a source telling the outlet how the duo was “active” around the holidays. Jannasch is said to have taken a few of her Tigers teammates to “a couple of games over the season” to see Prescott, whose breakup with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett was revealed following the team’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers over the weekend. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on,” an insider said...
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins
The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. New England hired Bill O'Brien as its ...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend
It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Details Offseason Goals After Rookie Season
Bailey Zappe’s rookie season with the New England Patriots had to be an unforgettable one. Seen as an afterthought when the Patriots drafted the Western Kentucky product in the fourth round, injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer forced Zappe into action in Week 4. And with Zappe providing not flashy but steady play over the course of four games, a full-blown quarterback controversy developed between him and Jones.
Comments / 0