NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
New Lone Tree pickleball courts to be completed ahead of summerNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
tourcounsel.com
Denver Pavilions | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Secondly, you have Denver Pavilions, a large modern shopping center that has many restaurants, international and local, stores tailored to your budget, entertainment areas, among other benefits that you can enjoy on your journey. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Hot Topic, Express, Scout&Molly's Denver, Hat Collection, Francesca's, Journeys. Restaurants: Maggiano's Little...
South Suburban Parks and Rec searches for sculptures to display
(Littleton, Colo.) Local artists are invited to apply for South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Art on Loan to display sculptures at the Goodson Recreation Center and Hudson Gardens. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display.
9News
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Denver drops list of the top 10 library books
The Denver Public Library released their list of most popular books in 2022, with the top 4 having over 1,500 digital checkouts each.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check
St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
Visualization shows Denver rent compared to 99 other cities
In the last two months of 2022, most cities in the nation's 100 largest cities saw rents decrease.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver
To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
milehighcre.com
Chicago Investor Acquires 15-Unit Apartment Property in Highly Coveted Denver Neighborhood
815 East Ellsworth Apartments, a 15-unit apartment property near Cherry Creek Mall, has sold to Ninth Square Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate investment company whose partners have over three decades of combined experience generating superior returns for their investors with a track record including $1.5 billion of value-add property investments and developments. A sale price was not disclosed.
Longmont band tops charts for Colorado artists
A Longmont-based band started the year with the top five songs from Colorado bands, according to the Roots Music Report. Mojomama, which has been around for more than 20 years, released their seventh studio album last year, titled “We Are One.” Five songs from that album — “I’m Searchin’,” “We Are One,” Borrowed Time,” Shelter from the Storm,” and “Other Side” — made up the top five songs on the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Colorado Song Chart for the week of Dec. 31.
Denver experiencing unusual January snow cover
Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says this has been an unusually cold and wet January.
Colorado woodworker known for charity work shares life lesson after losing leg
Jerry Powell created projects for fallen officers, children during the pandemic and other community events. Now he's hoping for the community's help.
