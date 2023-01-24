ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Biopic Scrapped, No Longer In Development At Universal Pictures, Source Claims

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
If you were looking forward to Madonna 's biopic, in which she was going to also direct , then bad news: the project is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, multiple sources told Variety .

According to insiders familiar with the music icon, 64, she is focused on her world tour at the moment, but it sounds like she will eventually release a film about her life one day.

MADONNA ADMITS BEING A MOTHER 'HAS BEEN THE MOST DIFFICULT & HARDEST BATTLE': 'IT'S EXHAUSTING'

The project was originally announced in 2020, and in June 2022, one source told People that the film was in "active development" and Julia Garner , who is known for her role in Ozark , was picked to play the "Material Girl" songstress.

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox was also reportedly in talks to play Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar .

Madonna seemed excited about her story being told, as in October 2021, she revealed she was almost done writing for the flick.

"Grateful for the success of Madame ❌, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" the mother-of-six captioned some selfies via Instagram.

After the news was confirmed in September 2020, she shared how grateful she was to be working alongside Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody and Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson .

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me," she said at the time.

"It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," she added.

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-six announced her recent world tour, but her fans are upset at how expensive tickets are .

"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans of all of your love and support over the last few days," she said during the close-up video. "I don’t take any of this for granted. I feel like I am the luckiest girl in the world and I am so grateful for all of your support."

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE PART OF MADONNA & BRITNEY SPEARS' 2003 VMAS KISS

"Seriously?! Thank you for being a life long fan that can’t get a ticket in the UK as the venues have over inflated the prices to extortionate prices….yeah thanks," one person replied, while another said, "You might want to chat with the people behind your tour regarding ticket prices! Life long fan here! But won’t be attending due to the price of a ticket! A shame really. @madonna might be worth a conversation with the ones who are meant supporting you as an artist (not a cash cow), just saying my love x."

