ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football hires former Virginia Tech strength assistant KJ Florence to replace Tersoo Uhaa

Two weeks after associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa left Georgia to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, Kirby Smart and strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair have hired a familiar name as his replacement. The program announced on Friday that KJ Florence has joined the program after a year at Virginia Tech as assistant director of strength and conditioning.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

These Georgia Bulldogs made the PFF top 101 for the season

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are on top (again) of the college football world, and a comprehensive survey of the landscape by one of the sport's closest trackers confirms their superiority. Still, there may be some nits to pick for Dawgs fans - particularly regarding Stetson Bennett. PFF, known...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Bear Alexander preparing for expanded role in 2023

In the 65-7 domination of TCU that brought Georgia a back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs throttled the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, putting up 589 yards while limiting TCU to just 188 yards, with only one play going for 25 yards or more. Georgia got contributions both from its veterans and younger stars, including freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who brought down TCU quarterback Max Duggan behind the line of scrimmage twice.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue

The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

UGA announces 2023 Signature Lecture speakers

The University of Georgia has announced its list of speakers for its spring 2023 signature lectures. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn from their wealth of knowledge and insight,” said S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This lecture series enriches the UGA learning experience by fostering the open exchange of ideas and deepening our interdisciplinary knowledge.”
ATHENS, GA
The Center Square

Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown

(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
ROSWELL, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

Hilsman Middle School principal resigns

Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy