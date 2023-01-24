Read full article on original website
Georgia football hires former Virginia Tech strength assistant KJ Florence to replace Tersoo Uhaa
Two weeks after associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa left Georgia to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, Kirby Smart and strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair have hired a familiar name as his replacement. The program announced on Friday that KJ Florence has joined the program after a year at Virginia Tech as assistant director of strength and conditioning.
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
dawgpost.com
Ohio State Commitment Visiting Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting one of the nation’s top prospects this weekend. He’s also a current Ohio State commitment. That would be elite 2025 cornerback, Jontae Gilbert. A playmaking sophomore defensive back out of Douglass High School in Atlanta, the long,...
WXIA 11 Alive
These Georgia Bulldogs made the PFF top 101 for the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs are on top (again) of the college football world, and a comprehensive survey of the landscape by one of the sport's closest trackers confirms their superiority. Still, there may be some nits to pick for Dawgs fans - particularly regarding Stetson Bennett. PFF, known...
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
dawgpost.com
Speedy 4-star RB Target To Visit Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs This Weekend
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to finish strong in the 2023 class next week during the February Signing Period, and then all eyes will focus on next year’s 2024 class. Smart and his staff are off to a terrific start in the 2024 class,...
Late Kick: Georgia commit LB Raylen Wilson is a brand new 5-star
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on Raylen Wilson's jump into the top 25 of the Top247 2023 player rankings.
Georgia football: Bear Alexander preparing for expanded role in 2023
In the 65-7 domination of TCU that brought Georgia a back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs throttled the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball, putting up 589 yards while limiting TCU to just 188 yards, with only one play going for 25 yards or more. Georgia got contributions both from its veterans and younger stars, including freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who brought down TCU quarterback Max Duggan behind the line of scrimmage twice.
The Report Card: New principals at Forsyth County Schools, staff scholarships announced
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from the Forsyth County School District (FCS). The information comes from school board meetings and recent district announcements.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville philanthropist Jim Walters memorialized with statue
The legacy of longtime Gainesville businessman and philanthropist, James A. “Jim” Walters has been memorialized with a life-sized statue at Brenau University. An unveiling ceremony of the statue was held Wednesday on the front lawn of the Walters House at 305 Boulevard. It is one of the many spaces at Brenau and across Hall County bearing the Walters name in recognition of his philanthropy, according to a press release.
wuga.org
UGA announces 2023 Signature Lecture speakers
The University of Georgia has announced its list of speakers for its spring 2023 signature lectures. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn from their wealth of knowledge and insight,” said S. Jack Hu, the university’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “This lecture series enriches the UGA learning experience by fostering the open exchange of ideas and deepening our interdisciplinary knowledge.”
Battery company plans new Georgia IT hub, but incentives unknown
(The Center Square) — A battery company plans to spend $19 million on a new regional IT hub facility in north Fulton County, but it's unclear whether Georgia taxpayers are on the hook for any incentives. SK Battery America expects to create 200 high-tech jobs at an integrated IT management center on Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. It will serve the company's battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia and the country. Georgia...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
Red and Black
Hilsman Middle School principal resigns
Cappy Douglass, principal of Hilsman Middle School on Gaines School Road, resigned on Monday, according to a letter sent by Douglass. In the letter, Douglass said she accepted a position closer to her home. Douglass highlighted many improvements in the school from the work of various leadership teams with designated...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
