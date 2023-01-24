A three-alarm fire displaced 105 residents from a Miami Gardens apartment building Saturday, authorities said. No injuries had been reported so far."We had numerous occupants still in their apartment with a raging fire, coupled with the wind pushing relatively quick," Miami Dade County Fire Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah said during a press conference on the challenges confronting rescue teams to contain the fire.Heavy smoke and fire enveloped the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived at 10:28 a.m. local time near the 39500 block of NW 177 Street.About 75 units were affected by the fire, with a partial roof collapse, Jadallah said. Almost half of those units were destroyed as a result, he added.Numerous service organizations, including the Red Cross and homeless services, were on-site to assist residents that cannot return to their apartments, the chief said. Fire crews were working to stop the spread of the fire by monitoring and putting out hot spots.Fire officials don't have an official cause for the fire, and it is an ongoing and active investigation, the chief said.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO