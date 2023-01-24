ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi City Council approves backflow program

By Rachel Denny Clow
 3 days ago
The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to implement a backflow prevention program, utilizing lawsuit settlement funds.

The city will pay for the program with $1.3 million from a settlement from the State of Texas and the City of Corpus Christi's lawsuit against Valero Marketing and Supply Company and Ergon Asphalt and Emulsion, Inc.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2016 water ban, in which Corpus Christi residents were restricted from using water due to fear of contaminants in the city water supply.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported , an investigation by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality into the cause revealed there was no backflow prevention device installed at Valero Marketing and Supply Company.

Additionally, TCEQ officials said there were numerous internal cross-connections in the drinking water supply system at Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions, Inc.

An investigation by 6 Investigates also revealed the City of Corpus Christi was not enforcing its backflow prevention rules.

Under the terms of the settlement, the City of Corpus Christi was required to develop this program. The program has been approved by all other parties.

The program will include training, an inspection database, customer service inspections, backflow equipment, test kits and storage of the equipment.

Under the settlement, funding must be utilized within one year of the execution of the agreement.

