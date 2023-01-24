See Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelganger daughter, make Paris Fashion Week debut

Apple Martin , the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin , is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week .

The famous 18-year-old appeared at Chanel's spring/summer show on Tuesday, sitting front row beside singer/songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "The Pale Blue Eye" actor Lucy Boynton .

Martin wore a black-and-white plaid dress and accessorized her look with a black purse featuring a sparkling strap. Despite her famous upbringing, Martin has stayed out of the public eye. Her appearance at the Chanel show marks the first time she's stepped out for Fashion Week.

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin, who also share 16-year-old son Moses, rarely post photos of their children on social media, mostly reserving the appearances for birthdays and holidays like National Son Day or National Daughter Day.

Martin isn't the only person with a famous family taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

From left to right, Angèle, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, 25, was one of several celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture spring/summer show on Monday, kicking off the week's festivities. "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Doja Cat and Diane Kruger were among some of the stars seated front row.

Jenner turned heads wearing a ruched black, velvet gown with a giant lion head on her shoulder as the statement piece.

Kylie Jenner sat front row at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris on Jan. 23. Michel Euler, AP

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," she captioned photos shared on Instagram . "thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning."

"The Kardashians" star added: "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

The outfit was straight from the runway. Model Irina Shayk wore the same accessory with a different black dress as she strutted down the catwalk during the show.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

