ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

See Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelganger daughter, make Paris Fashion Week debut

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Apple Martin , the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin , is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week .

The famous 18-year-old appeared at Chanel's spring/summer show on Tuesday, sitting front row beside singer/songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "The Pale Blue Eye" actor Lucy Boynton .

Martin wore a black-and-white plaid dress and accessorized her look with a black purse featuring a sparkling strap. Despite her famous upbringing, Martin has stayed out of the public eye. Her appearance at the Chanel show marks the first time she's stepped out for Fashion Week.

Must-see: Kylie Jenner kicks off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week wearing giant lion head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Es6k_0kPxApzu00
Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, is making her debut at Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin, who also share 16-year-old son Moses, rarely post photos of their children on social media, mostly reserving the appearances for birthdays and holidays like National Son Day or National Daughter Day.

Martin isn't the only person with a famous family taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

'Nepo babies' in Hollywood: What do famous families say about industry equity?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOWdm_0kPxApzu00
From left to right, Angèle, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Apple Martin attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, 25, was one of several celebrities who attended Schiaparelli's Haute Couture spring/summer show on Monday, kicking off the week's festivities. "Emily in Paris" star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Doja Cat and Diane Kruger were among some of the stars seated front row.

Jenner turned heads wearing a ruched black, velvet gown with a giant lion head on her shoulder as the statement piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRm4o_0kPxApzu00
Kylie Jenner sat front row at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris on Jan. 23. Michel Euler, AP

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," she captioned photos shared on Instagram . "thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning."

"The Kardashians" star added: "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

The outfit was straight from the runway. Model Irina Shayk wore the same accessory with a different black dress as she strutted down the catwalk during the show.

'I was born the day you were born': Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates Apple Martin's 18th birthday

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's doppelganger daughter, make Paris Fashion Week debut

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Decider.com

Rude Golden Globes Producers Tried to Play Austin Butler off Stage Before He Had a Chance to Thank Lisa Marie Presley

All throughout the production and release of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, the biopic about the king of rock and roll, there appeared to be a mutual respect between the film’s star, Austin Butler, and Elvis Presley‘s family members, including ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. (Back in 2022, upon the film’s release, Priscilla stated that Butler “got Elvis to a T, I mean to a T. It is unbelievable what this kid did.”)
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy