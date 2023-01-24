ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Come out to the Factory at Columbia for the largest bridal show in Maury County showcasing the latest in fashion, food, venues, photographers, planners, florals and all things wedding. This is a free event and all are welcome!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Students at Nashville school receive free pair of shoes

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 2...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Free Coat Giveaway This Thursday in Murfreesboro

Barnabas Vision is having a coat giveaway on Thursday, January 26 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The coats are free for those who lack the ability to buy a coat. Coats will be available in multiple sizes for adults and children, thanks to local residents who donated them. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Long-time Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Captain Wade Williams Retires

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retired after 28-years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan crowned 2023 Tennessee Fairest of the Fair

Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan was crowned as the 2023 Miss Tennessee State Fairest of the Fair at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Award Banquet held on Friday, Jan. 20 in Murfreesboro. Buchanan competed against contestants from across the state to receive the honor. The Dickson County Fair Association also won awards for Best Stage and Best Shoe at the banquet. Naudia is pictured with (from left): Rhonda Tidwell; Alex Parris; Ryan Parris; Amy Pilkinton, Pageant Director; Pam Lewis, Auditor; Teresa Hafner, DC Fair Board Treasurer.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
fox17.com

Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
WSMV

Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

