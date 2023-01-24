Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to VisitTravel MavenColumbia, TN
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Come out to the Factory at Columbia for the largest bridal show in Maury County showcasing the latest in fashion, food, venues, photographers, planners, florals and all things wedding. This is a free event and all are welcome!
Columbia community rallies around school crossing guard after she falls ill
A Columbia community is coming together to make sure a beloved elementary school crossing guard has what she needs.
WSMV
Students at Nashville school receive free pair of shoes
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 2...
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Nashville Parent
Free Coat Giveaway This Thursday in Murfreesboro
Barnabas Vision is having a coat giveaway on Thursday, January 26 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The coats are free for those who lack the ability to buy a coat. Coats will be available in multiple sizes for adults and children, thanks to local residents who donated them. The...
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Custom Codes
Few topics generate as much discussion in our county as Codes. Many of you have expressed concern recently about the prospect of codes in Lawrence County, and what that would mean for your freedom to do what you want on your property. There’s a simple answer to that question: Nothing.
wgnsradio.com
Long-time Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Captain Wade Williams Retires
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retired after 28-years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
newschannel20.com
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Boutique dog hotel opens in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan crowned 2023 Tennessee Fairest of the Fair
Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan was crowned as the 2023 Miss Tennessee State Fairest of the Fair at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Award Banquet held on Friday, Jan. 20 in Murfreesboro. Buchanan competed against contestants from across the state to receive the honor. The Dickson County Fair Association also won awards for Best Stage and Best Shoe at the banquet. Naudia is pictured with (from left): Rhonda Tidwell; Alex Parris; Ryan Parris; Amy Pilkinton, Pageant Director; Pam Lewis, Auditor; Teresa Hafner, DC Fair Board Treasurer.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
fox17.com
Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
Central Illinois Proud
Accused arsonist joked on social media about using rocks to smash Planned Parenthood
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It appears Planned Parenthood has been a target of Tyler Massengill’s for at least two years. On Wednesday, Massengill was federally charged for the malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and destroy, and the attempt to damage and destroy, a building used in interstate commerce.
