stetson.edu
Stetson University In The News, Jan. 20-26, 2023
• University Business, Educational Trends, Manhattan Week, the Andalusia Star News, the Austin Daily Herald and more than 50 other media outlets featured Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, in the Jan. 24 story, “Stetson University President Discusses New Era in Higher Education in ‘Commencement.’ ” Roellke is one of more than 100 college presidents who offer insights into the forces reshaping higher education in the new book “Commencement: The Beginning of a New Era in Higher Education.”
stetson.edu
A 100-Year Legacy at Stetson University
Walking through Palm Court, my third day on the job, it hit me. I can pick up where they left off and they would be so proud of me. In the distance, I see the back door of Chaudoin Hall. Did Mariah Houston use that door every day when she arrived for work?
stetson.edu
Centurion Sales Program Continues to Blossom
The long-stem white roses on display Jan. 19 in the lobby of Lynn Business Center clearly symbolized both the significance of the event taking place and the extra effort it took to make the celebration happen. The roses were stamped in faraway Ecuador with the logos of Stetson and one of the university’s newest partners, Details Flowers Software.
Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
mynews13.com
Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing
PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
flcourier.com
B-CU students demand better living conditions
Students at Bethune-Cookman University say they are fed up with living conditions and demand change at the HBCU in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community. On Monday around noon, approximately 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall, the site of the school's administrative offices, to protest and the crowd grew larger.
flcourier.com
B-CU students protesting against campus conditions
This week, students at Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) are protesting about the living conditions on campus and are demanding the resignation of the institution’s Board of Trustees. The demonstrations started on Monday, where hundreds of Bethune-Cookman students gathered in front of the memorial of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue at...
thewestsidegazette.com
B-CU leadership, get out while you still can
Thanks to Bethune-Cookman University students and National Football League Hall of Famer Ed Reed, we now know things are worse at B-CU than even we thought. And we’ve known for years that things have been bad. List of horrors. Homeless people living on campus and squatting in dormitory reception...
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
daytonatimes.com
S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean
The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) held a Socks, Undies, Dresses, Shirts (S.U.D.S.) event in Daytona Beach as a day of service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The MCDC gave away laundry detergent, bleach and books during the event. The next S.U.D.S. event is...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport exploring new ways to move passengers through Terminal C
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Significant renovations may come to Orlando International Airport's Terminal C after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested, but the airport says the corridors may not be wide enough to accommodate such improvements. Until then, airport officials say they...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
