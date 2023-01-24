Read full article on original website
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS
* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
Myanmar opium cultivation surging under military rule - UN report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opium cultivation in military-ruled Myanmar jumped 33% last year, reversing a six-year downward trend in the strife-torn country, a United Nations report said on Thursday. The growth was "directly connected" to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup...
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing and engine suppliers General Electric and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.
Kalkine Media explores two TSX utility stocks, should you watch them?
Fortis has a dividend yield of 4.044 per cent. Algonquin Power's adjusted net earnings were US$ 73.5 million in Q3 2022. Algonquin paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.181 per share. The utility sector is an important part of the Canadian stock markets utility sector provides essential services, some analysts...
Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange
* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Myer (ASX:MYR) shares in green- what’s next for the retailer?
Myer shares ended the trading session in green on 27 January 2023 at AU$0.97. ASX:MYR has grown 46% in January 2023 to-date (as of 27 January 2023). Myer expects to register AU$61-AU$66 million in net profit after tax during 1H23. At market close on 27 January 2023, Myer shares quoted...
Japan, Netherlands to join US in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
Autoliv Q4 core earnings top expectations
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analyst forecasts on Friday. (Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Euro zone lending growth tumbles as higher rates bite
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies tumbled in December, effectively ending the sector's biggest borrowing binge in more than a decade as rising interest rates and a possible recession appear to be taking their toll, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. With inflation soaring to double...
Gold drops on strong U.S. economic data, firmer dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday due to a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,931.37 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852 GMT), after having slipped to as much as $1,918.49. Prices also hit their highest since April 2022 at $1,949.09 earlier in the session.
CXO stock in discussion- What are Core Lithium’s recent developments?
CXO stock traded in the green zone on 27 January 2023, at AU$1.13. Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) broader strategy is to build a sustainable, value-driven lithium business. CXO recently reported its first revenue event- the maiden shipment of lithium product from Finniss to China. At noon on 27 January...
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Optimism over China, peak bond yields draw flows into stocks -BofA
(Reuters) -Weekly inflows into stocks in the week to Wednesday were the largest in six weeks, data from BofA Global Research showed, as China's reopening of its borders and expectations that bond yields have peaked fed investor risk appetite. Investors poured $13.9 billion into stocks with $3.4 billion flowing into...
U.S. and EU to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and European Union on Friday announced an agreement to speed up and enhance the use of artificial intelligence to improve agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid. A senior U.S. administration official, discussing the initiative shortly before the official announcement, called it...
Gold dips on firm dollar as traders brace for U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while investors braced for U.S. economic data that could provide clues on the whether the Federal Reserve would further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,936.97 per ounce by 0935 GMT, after...
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY-JCVI ADVISED PLANS SHOULD BE MADE FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19 TO BE OFFERED A BOOSTER VACCINATION THIS AUTUMN.
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
(Reuters) - Five of the biggest U.S. chipmakers were set to erase nearly $15 billion in market value on Friday after Intel Corp stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and...
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
