Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nathan Ake scored the winner as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday. City not only knocked out Arsenal from the cup but also earned a psychological advantage in the race for the English Premier League title.
Six Nations Rugby Italy
STORY 2: FILE - Italy's Tommaso Allan kicks a conversion during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Italy at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The 2023 Six Nations starts on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) STORY 3: FILE - Italy's Michele Lamaro...
Djokovic, Tsitsipas to meet in Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
