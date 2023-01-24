Read full article on original website
Rybakina unable to emulate Barty double
Elena Rybakina has fallen short in her quest to emulate Ash Barty and add an Australian Open title to her collection seven months after winning Wimbledon. Playing in her first final at Melbourne Park, the 23-year-old Kazakh was looking to follow the path of Barty, who won the 2021 grass court major and backed up with her 2022 home slam before announcing her shock retirement.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph
Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, stays 2nd in Bundesliga
Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team consolidated second place in the Bundesliga by beatng Hertha Berlin 2-0
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic, Tsitsipas to meet in Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
