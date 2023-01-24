ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

Poopsie’s Plans to Bring More Smiles with Opening of New Building

Something has been in the works at the beloved Galena shop known as Poopsie's. The colorful beacon of joy and entertainment has expanded to take over the space next door. As a result, Poopsie's has effectively super-sized itself, now occupying the former Illinois Bank & Trust, adjacent to its current location, at 400 South Main Street.
GALENA, IL
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals

The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
DUBUQUE, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Rusty Taco is Now For Sale

Just a week after KWWL reported the restaurant was closed, Dubuque's Rusty Taco location finds itself listed as for sale on RE/MAX's website. The location at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, right near the intersection of JFK Road, was listed by David Sandman of RE/MAX Advantage. The asking price is $650,000, but the premier location and the fact that the building has numerous amenities makes the six-figure ask reasonable.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.

This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
ASBURY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships

The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Saints Montes Commits To Ohio State

According to a press release from the organization, Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes has announced his commitment to attend the Ohio State University to continue his hockey and education career. Montes, who is in his third full season with Dubuque, will become the third current Fighting Saint to head to Columbus, Ohio, joining Theo Wallberg and Noah Powell.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location

You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
DUBUQUE, IA
