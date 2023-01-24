Read full article on original website
Related
Poopsie’s Plans to Bring More Smiles with Opening of New Building
Something has been in the works at the beloved Galena shop known as Poopsie's. The colorful beacon of joy and entertainment has expanded to take over the space next door. As a result, Poopsie's has effectively super-sized itself, now occupying the former Illinois Bank & Trust, adjacent to its current location, at 400 South Main Street.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Upcoming Author Event At Carnegie-Stout Public Library Takes Me Down Historical ‘Rabbit-Hole’
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, they will be welcoming local researcher and historian John T. Pregler on Sunday, February 5th, at 1pm. Pregler will be giving a presentation about his latest book, “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque,” in the third-floor auditorium. This presentation...
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
KCRG.com
Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Holding Blue Ribbon Fundraiser in February
Who doesn't enjoy a hearty meal, delicious drinks, and rousing entertainment in the company of good friends? Tie those easily embraceable things together and throw "supporting a good cause" into the mix, and you have an upcoming fundraiser at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds you won't want to miss!. The Dubuque...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
Dubuque’s Rusty Taco is Now For Sale
Just a week after KWWL reported the restaurant was closed, Dubuque's Rusty Taco location finds itself listed as for sale on RE/MAX's website. The location at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, right near the intersection of JFK Road, was listed by David Sandman of RE/MAX Advantage. The asking price is $650,000, but the premier location and the fact that the building has numerous amenities makes the six-figure ask reasonable.
Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.
This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships
The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
Saints Montes Commits To Ohio State
According to a press release from the organization, Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes has announced his commitment to attend the Ohio State University to continue his hockey and education career. Montes, who is in his third full season with Dubuque, will become the third current Fighting Saint to head to Columbus, Ohio, joining Theo Wallberg and Noah Powell.
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Fall Out Boy Sends Fans on Scavenger Hunt in Dyersville
Die-hard fans of the beloved emo-rock band Fall Out Boy who happened to live in eastern Iowa got a surprise call-to-action this weekend when the group sent their fans on a scavenger hunt to a popular Tri-States landmark. Fall Out Boy posted a clue on their Twitter account this past...
This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location
You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0