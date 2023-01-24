Read full article on original website
W.R. Berkley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $382.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.16 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $97.6 million. The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $3.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.26 per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $344.9 million...
Knight-Swift: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $148.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.8 million. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Rockwell Automation Inc <ROK>: Profits of $2.46 announced for first quarter
26 January 2023 03:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Rockwell Automation Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.46 per share, 32 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.14. Profits of $1.88 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.61 to $2.36 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.88 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.98 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.93 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Nineteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.98 billion from $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.97 3.04 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.66 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.26 1.66 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.91 2.14 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 26 at 03:30 p.m.
Banco de Chile expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Banco de Chile is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Santiago-based company is expected to report a 0.1% decrease in revenue to $841.385 million from $842.27 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Banco de Chile is for earnings of 67 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Banco de Chile is $21, below its last closing price of $21.56. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.38 0.67 0.73 Beat 7.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.80 0.73 1.01 Beat 38.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.70 0.67 0.72 Beat 6.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.51 0.68 Beat 33.3 Sep. 0.47 0.45 0.47 Beat 4.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.42 0.40 0.45 Beat 12.7 Mar. 31 2021 0.39 0.36 0.45 Beat 22.8 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.30 0.56 Beat 88.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 22:01 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Mcf Energy - Frank Giustra Acquired An About 1.2 Million Common Shares In Series Of Transactions Through Facilities Of TSX Venture Exchange
* MCF ENERGY - FRANK GIUSTRA ACQUIRED AN ABOUT 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS THROUGH FACILITIES OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE. * MCF ENERGY - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES GIUSTRA NOW OWNS 18.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO , REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.26% OF COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Autoliv Q4 core earnings top expectations
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv reported fourth-quarter core earnings above analyst forecasts on Friday. (Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Charter Communications Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Charter Communications Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $8.79 per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $13.67 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $13.73 billion. * Charter Communications Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $7.69. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 2.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Charter Communications Inc shares had risen by 21.0% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.2 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Charter Communications Inc is $460.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 27 at 01:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 8.79 7.69 Missed Sep. 30 2022 8.23 7.38 Missed Jun. 30 2022 6.89 8.80 Beat Mar. 31 2022 6.47 6.90 Beat.
Kalkine Media explores two TSX utility stocks, should you watch them?
Fortis has a dividend yield of 4.044 per cent. Algonquin Power's adjusted net earnings were US$ 73.5 million in Q3 2022. Algonquin paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.181 per share. The utility sector is an important part of the Canadian stock markets utility sector provides essential services, some analysts...
