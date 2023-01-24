26 January 2023 03:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Rockwell Automation Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.46 per share, 32 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.14. Profits of $1.88 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.61 to $2.36 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.88 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.98 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.93 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Nineteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.98 billion from $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.97​ 3.04 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.66 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.26 1.66 Missed​ Dec. 31 2021 1.91 2.14 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 26 at 03:30 p.m.

