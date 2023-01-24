Read full article on original website
Kathy Hochul RIDICULED After Photo Surfaces Of NY Governor Cooking With Gas-Powered Grill Despite Support Of Ban Proposal
After being a vocal supporter of a prosed ban on gas stoves, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was labeled a hypocrite by critics who unearthed a photo the politician shared that featured her using a gas-powered grill during a barbecue, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Democrat did not expect backlash over the seemingly innocent social media post, however, the controversial ban on gas-power appliances has struck a chord with constituents and critics alike. The proposal, if passed, would require new developments in New York to feature electric stoves in 2028. Smaller buildings, however, would have until 2025 to abide by the law.In...
Former NYPD union leader Ed Mullins pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands from Sergeants Benevolent Association
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A former head of the NYPD sergeants union pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal reimbursements, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Thursday. Ed Mullins, 61, admitted to defrauding the Sergeants Benevolent Association...
Expansion of health care eligibility for veterans under PACT Act
SEATTLE (KOMO) — In August, President Joe Biden signed into law the PACT Act, one of the largest pieces of legislative relief in U.S. history with the potential to impact million of veterans and survivors. "The PACT Act extends and expands health care eligibility for veterans," Deputy Under Secretary...
